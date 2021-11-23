Cahokia uses run in fourth quarter to hammer out victory over Althoff

BELLEVILLE — The Cahokia boys basketball team didn’t have all its pieces Tuesday.

Still, 18th-year coach Darian Nash was happy with what his Comanches were able to build.

Cahokia used a hot stretch in the fourth quarter to break open a close game and defeat longtime rival Althoff 62-54 in the second round of pool play in the Lincoln Tournament. The game also was the South Seven Conference opener for both teams.

“These guys, all of them are working hard,” said Nash, who noted his team is without five players he expects to be key contributors this season. “This was an all-around team effort.”

The Comanches, who lost to Lincoln 50-33 in their tournament opener Monday, led by just one point in the fourth quarter when they went on a 10-4 run that opened a 57-48 lead with 1:47 to play.

Althoff got within 59-54 on two quick baskets in the final minute, but Cahokia sealed the outcome on a free throw by Marquis Allen and a steal and layup by energetic point guard Quinton Jones.

Jones and D’Kyren Kizer led the Comanches with 17 points apiece. Omarian Gooden had 14 points and Allen had 12.