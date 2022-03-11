Caldwell's grit inspires Lift For Life in bid for another state semifinal appearance

Mere hours after he saved the season, Anthony Caldwell Jr. couldn’t pick up his video game controller.

His hand hurt too much.

A senior guard for the Lift For Life boys basketball team, Caldwell buried a game-winning 3-pointer in the last half minute to beat Confluence 79-77 in the district championship game and give the Hawks their second successive district title. Caldwell knew his hand wasn’t right when he took the shot but brushed it off as nothing major.

Only when he was set to meet his friends online for some late-night Playstation action did he realize the extent of his injury.

“I picked up the controller and put it right back down,” Caldwell said. “(My friends) were waiting on me. I told them, ‘I’m not going to make it.’ ”

A 5-foot-9 left-handed guard, Caldwell didn’t fracture his hand but did have a brace on it at practice Thursday. He missed the Hawks' sectional game Tuesday night against Sullivan but was hopeful after an examination by a doctor Friday he would be cleared to return to action Saturday when Lift For Life (19-9) takes on New Madrid County Central (20-7) in a Class 4 quarterfinal at 2:45 p.m. at Jefferson College.

Caldwell has been vital for the Hawks this season after transferring in from Marquette in the summer. He’s the top scorer on the team with a 13.2 points per game average. He’s the best long-range shooter as he knocked down 48 of his 103 3-pointers and he’s connected on 81 percent of his free throws, tops on the team.

Caldwell’s impact is even greater when his leadership and energy are part of the equation.

“Anthony is a big-shot maker. He’s not scared of the moment. When he’s on the floor it gives his teammates confidence,” Lift For Life coach Torrey Davie said. “Every time he releases the ball out of his hand, we all think it’s going in. He’s an emotional leader, an emotional player, a fiery player.”

He’s become an inspirational one.

Caldwell knew he’d injured his hand in the third quarter against Confluence. He came out of the game, caught his breath and composed himself before telling Davie he was good to go. In the heat of the moment he was able to push through the pain.

“My adrenaline was rushing,” Caldwell said. “I had to shoot the shot. It came to me, I was open and I shot it. No hesitation.”

When it was revealed Caldwell needed medical treatment for his hand and his return was up in the air, it made the other Hawks want to get on his level.

“He doesn’t want to go home,” senior forward Avion Bass said. “Everybody is going to follow up behind him, play as hard as him. If he’s going to do it, everybody else is going to do it.”

It served Lift For Life well when it took down Sullivan 65-49 in the sectional round on Tuesday with Caldwell on the bench.

Also aiding the Hawks was their playoff experience.

Lift For Life made its first trip to state and finished fourth in Class 3 last year. This season isn’t a completely new experience for most of the players — or coaches for that matter — and it’s something they credit with helping them escape Confluence in the district title game. A year ago they scored a one-point win over DuBourg in the district final. None of this is brand new.

“We’ve been here before,” Davie said. “I think it helps with our confidence and also helps us through tough moments in the game.”

The Hawks have dealt with plenty of adversity during the winter as players shuttled in and out of the lineup because of injury or illness. Throughout the season Davie went deep into his bench with the hopes it would pay off when the games matter most. So far, so good.

“That was one of our strengths going into the season knowing we were two deep at every position,” Davie said. “With this long, grind-it-out type of season we needed it. That depth has really helped us.”

That depth will be tested when Lift For Life crosses paths with New Madrid County Central.

The Eagles are a historically strong program that has an outstanding player leading the way in sophomore forward Jadis Jones. The 6-foot-5 Jones averages more than 16 points and eight rebounds per game. He’s a force to be reckoned with near the basket on both ends of the court.

“We have to lock in on defense and protect the paint,” said senior guard Torrey Davie, the coach’s son. “Make sure we’re attached to all our assignments.”

Even if Caldwell is cleared to play he won’t be at 100 percent, and that means other players will have to step up and give the team what it needs when it needs it. Bass has been that kind of player all season. A 6-3 swingman, he averages 6.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.2 steals per game. But against Confluence he scored a season-best 16 points while grabbing eight rebounds and making five steals.

Senior combo guard Rashad Singleton rose to the moment in the district final, too. He scored 10 points, it was the first time in 10 games he scored in double figures.

“The seniors have to step up and be leaders,” Bass said. “It’s our last year so we had to take over. We have to give it our all.”

That’s been the message Coach Davie has preached all season, but it takes on new life this time of year. Practices are harder than they’ve ever been. They’re more intense than they’ve ever been. They’re also more fun than they’ve been.

“If you practice hard, you’ll play hard,” the 5-foot-10 Singleton said. “Whatever you do in practice you’ll do in a game. We try to do our best in practice, play hard and get our reps.”

How many reps Caldwell gets Saturday remains to be seen. Whether he’s on the court or on the bench, Lift For Life will be ready to put its season on the line and grind for four quarters.

“Senior year is all or nothing,” Caldwell said. “You either get it or you don’t. We got it.”

