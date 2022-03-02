Caldwell's late 3-pointer propels Lift For Life to victory over Confluence for district title

Anthony Caldwell Jr. can be excused for not following his shot. After all, the Lift For Life Academy senior guard knew it was good.

Caldwell drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner with 23 seconds remaining to lift the Hawks to a 79-77 win over Confluence in the Class 4 District 4 boys basketball championship game on Wednesday before a large and enthusiastic gathering at Cardinal Ritter.

“I don’t fold under pressure,” said Caldwell, who led all scorers with 21 points. “That’s why you practice every day. Take the shot, hit it, game. You’ve got to keep your composure in situations like that. When I let it go, I knew it was a bucket. As soon as it left my hand, I started walking back down the court.”

The top-seeded Hawks (18-9) will play St. James (15-12) or Sullivan (11-14) at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Kirkwood High in the sectional round with a chance to advance to the quarterfinals March 12.

Lift For Life finished fourth at the Class 3 state tournament last year.

It was the third district title in three years for Caldwell, who earned his previous two at Marquette High. This one, however, was unique.

“I’ve been in situations like this before,” he said. “But this, with the atmosphere, the game, it was a lot. Tonight, we’re going to celebrate this, but tomorrow, we’re back at it. This won’t mean anything. We’re trying to win state.”

Senior Avion Bass finished with 16 points for Lift For Life. Junior Odis Grissom had 13 points including three clutch free throws in the fourth quarter.

“This was pretty personal for me,” Lift For Life coach Torrey Davie said. “I started my varsity coaching career at Confluence. We knew they were a talented team, but we knew there were some things we could take advantage of. It was going to be a tough game all the way down the stretch. We knew that.”

Another hero for the Hawks was senior Rashad Singleton, who was assigned to guard Confluence star Trasean White. Singleton limited White, who injured his ankle in practice Tuesday, to 20 points.

“The biggest play of the game, to me, was the unsung hero, Rashad Singleton, and the job he did on Trasean,” Davie said. “We pretty much, most of the game, allowed him to be one-on-one with him. We couldn’t shut Trasean down, but Rashad sure made him work. Rashad has been our MVP the entire district (tournament). That kid (White) can score 40 at any time, easily.”

Davie has become accustomed to seeing Caldwell make big shots and contribute key plays. The 3-pointer to win the game was the latest in a series.

“He’s such a great kid and hard worker and he has such a sweet stroke, one of the sweetest strokes I’ve ever coached,” Davie said. “He’s one of our hardest workers in practice and he’s a vocal leader. He’s about 5-9, but he plays like he’s 6-5. He’s super explosive to go along with that shot.”

Davie, like Caldwell, knew immediately that the pivotal 3-pointer was on the mark.

“I knew it was going down,” Davie said. “I could tell on the release. If his feet are set and he has elevation, 90 percent of the time, the shot goes down.”

After Caldwell’s 3-pointer, Griffin hit a free throw to push the lead to 78-74. Confluence’s Korey Lawrence followed with a 3-pointer to make it 78-77 with seven seconds left. Singleton made one of two free throws to make it 79-77 with 5.3 seconds left. After a near-turnover, the Titans took the ball out with 0.8 seconds remaining. White’s 3-pointer hit the rim, went high into the air, caromed off the iron again and fell to the floor.

Confluence (14-10) had four other players besides White in double figures as Lawrence scored 14 points, Jamod Robinson and Kywren Thorpes had 12 apiece and Bryant Moore had 10. Thorpes and Moore fouled out in the fourth quarter.

The Titans had their moments. They led 14-7 in the first quarter and grabbed a 47-42 advantage in the third quarter as White made back-to-back 3-pointers.

After Caldwell answered with a 3-pointer to get Lift For Life within 47-45, no more than four points separated the teams in the final 13 1/2 minutes.

“We didn’t play well. Credit to them,” Confluence coach Brian Karvinen said, fighting back tears. “There’s a lot of good going on at Confluence and this is just a small example of that. It was a good high school basketball game. We knew it was going to be close. There were a lot of emotions in this game.

Free throws hurt the Titans. They were 11-for-21 from the line, compared to 21-for-26 by Lift For Life. Caldwell led the parade by going 8-for-9.

“That was the basketball game,” Karvinen said. “The kids are upset. We do this 365 days a year. We work hard at this.”

