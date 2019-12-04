Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
Caleb Love, CBC

Caleb Love, CBC basketball

As lethal a scorer as there is in the area. The 6-foot-3 and 170-pound guard averaged more than 19 points per game while displaying the ability to score at the basket, from long range and everywhere in between. Contributed four rebounds, three assists and two steals per game. Signed with North Carolina.