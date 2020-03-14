Cardinal Ritter blows past Charleston to win eighth state championship

But he got too choked up.

It didn't matter. The players took his non-words to heart.

"How could you not go out and play your best after that?" sophomore guard Luther Burden Jr. said. "I mean, it got us so fired up."

The Lions looked like an unstoppable machine from start to finish. They bolted out to a 12-1 lead after just 2 minutes and 59 seconds and never looked back.

Cardinal Ritter used an 18-2 run over the final 5:28 of the second quarter to take a 45-16 lead into intermission.

Johnson's crew pumped its lead to 47 points in the third quarter and led by as many as 61 in the running-clock fourth quarter.

"We just wanted to put 32 minutes together and we did — in the last game of the year," Johnson said. "The effort and work that our kids put in, I knew that (a blowout) was in them. I didn't know when, or if, or how."

Burden, an NCAA Division I football prospect, led a balanced attack with 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting. He managed just 14 minutes of playing time due to foul trouble. Fleming chipped in with 16 points. He logged just 11 minutes due to foul problems, as well.