KIRKWOOD — Vianney sophomore Luke Walsh had Cardinal Ritter’s attention.

Walsh, a 6-foot-1 sharpshooter who averaged 19.5 points a game, had dropped 36 to lead the Golden Griffins to a win in the Class 5 District 2 boys basketball semifinals.

The Lions were out to make sure history didn’t repeat itself — namely junior Clayton Jackson-Hudson, who drew the assignment to guard Walsh in Cardinal Ritter’s man-to-man defensive scheme.

“It was just a really big emphasis in our practices,” Jackson-Hudson said. “We knew that coming in.”

Jackson-Hudson smothered Walsh all game, holding him to just six points, as Cardinal Ritter pulled away for a 68-47 win in the district championship.

“It was just a lot of focus and a lot of attention to detail,” Cardinal Ritter coach Ryan Johnson said. “The guys worked hard for a couple of days that we had, and they just locked in and did their job at high level today.”

Cardinal Ritter (23-4), No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings, will play Sikeston (21-7) in a Class 5 quarterfinal at Jefferson College at 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Nashawn Davis scored a game-high 20 points and Derrick Rivers scored 18 for the Lions. Aside from his defensive effort, Jackson-Hudson added 12 points on four 4-pointers.

Communication, especially on the defensive end, sparked the Lions.

“We came to together as a team and knew he wasn't gonna score 36 points,” Rivers said. “We had all turned in on him, don't let him get as many points and you know, it just take off when we all got together.”

Eddie Smajic scored 15 points and JD Dorhmann added nine for Vianney (15-14).

“I think their defense is really really good,” Vianney coach Kevin Walsh said. “I think we are a very pure basketball team where if we make shots, and we shoot a lot of 3s, if we make them we set our defense we're a lot better off. We did not shoot it very well tonight. I think they had something to do with it, speeding us up.”

Symon Ghai had a couple of early buckets, including an emphatic dunk to give Vianney an early lead.

Davis answered with six quick points for Cardinal Ritter and Jackson-Hudson drained a 3-ball to help give the Lions a 17-14 lead at the end of the opening frame.

A long-range shooting clinic broke out in the second quarter. Cardinal Ritters’ Jackson drained three treys, while Vianney countered with a pair of triples from Dohrmann and a couple from Smajic.

“The basket was like as big as the ocean,” Jackson-Hudson said.

The 3-point shooting allowed the Golden Griffins to stay close for most of the second quarter, but Cardinal Ritter finished the half with an 8-0 run.

Davis bookended the spurt with a pair of putbacks and Rivers added a bucket and a pair of free throws as the Lions took a 39-28 lead at halftime.

“It was actually very big,” Rivers said. “We're pretty much a third quarter team, but I knew we needed to get that big push to get the confidence going.”

Cardinal Ritter’s defense imposed its will in the third quarter, allowing Vianney to hit just a pair of buckets while pushing the lead to 21.

“I don't really do too much worrying about the offense,” Johnson said. “We're going to make baskets, we going to get layups, but the defense fuels our offense. That's what makes us go, so when we’re going in that direction, it's good for us.”

Davis provided the finishing touch with a putback and fingeroll during a mid-fourth quarter burst for the Lions.

“One of our mottos is ‘TTW,’ toughest team wins,” Davis said. “It showed in our work. We’ve got to keep working. The job is not done.”

Class 5 District 2 championship: Cardinal Ritter 68, Vianney 47