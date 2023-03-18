SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nashawn Davis and Derrick Rivers can point to the one day where the Cardinal Ritter boys basketball team's 2022-23 season had its turning point.

The Lions lost a tight one-point game against CBC that brought an end to an 18-game winning streak. So Ritter started a new streak and will carry it over into next season after a 65-54 win over Ladue in the all-St. Louis Class 5 championship Saturday at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University.

“I feel like that loss brought a different dog out of us in a way,” Davis said. “It showed us that we can be beat if we're not doing everything our coach is telling us to do. From that moment to here, we just bought in to trusting our coaches and trusting each other.”

Added Rivers, “I think that loss was God's plan. It was God telling us we need to tighten up the loose ends. I just feel like we needed that loss to get where we are today.”

Ritter (28-4), the No. 2 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, captured its 10th state championship and third in the last four years after a third-place finish last season that also helped fuel this year's title.

“I'm really speechless at this moment,” Lions coach Ryan Johnson said. “We've been waiting to get back here and get back in this gym and this game. We just wanted it. We've been wanting it all year. I'm just excited for these young guys.”

Unranked Ladue (26-6) fell just short in the program's first boys hoops state final appearance.

“I'm super proud of this group. They fought hard and they battled like they have all year,” Rams coach Chad Anderson said. “We fell short of our goal, but the way we finished was pretty impressive.”

The Lions had three junior guards score in double figures with Davis leading the way with 17 points, Rivers pouring in 16 points and Clayton Jackson adding 10 points.

Ritter was hot from the field all night. The Lions shot an impressive 12 for 19 (63.2 percent) in the first half and bested that with a 13 for 18 effort (72.2 percent) in the second half to finish with a blistering shooting percentage of 67.6 percent on 25 makes with just 12 misses.

“To get that done in the championship game is a testament to them listening to the coaches, not settling and taking great shots,” Johnson said. “To do that at this moment, a coach couldn't ask for anything better than that.”

Ladue, which was paced by senior guard Jack Steinbach's 16 points, struggled from the floor in the first half, making just 6 of 23 shots (26.1 percent), but improved that to 13 of 28 (46.4 percent) in the second half.

“The first half, we obviously struggled to hit shots. We had good looks, we had layups and open threes that we missed,” Anderson said. “The way we came out in the second half really showed a lot of toughness and grit and the type of team we've had all year. Our defensive intensity picked up and that kind of sparked us to get a little more confident offensively. You play that way both halves, you've probably got a pretty good chance of winning.”

Jackson, the Lions' leading scorer this season who went scoreless in an 0-for-8 shooting night in the Lions' semifinal win over Pembroke Hill on Friday, canned a jumper just 27 seconds into the game to get his team off and running.

Ladue didn't score until a little more than two-and-a-half minutes had elapsed and Ritter enjoyed a 10-6 lead after one quarter.

It was still a four-point game just over two minutes into the second quarter when Rivers drained successive 3-pointers from the same spot on the left wing 25 seconds apart to quickly bump the Lions' lead up to 10.

Steinbach hit a jumper at the other end for the Rams, but Ritter ran off the next six points to open up a 24-10 lead.

Ladue did tally five of the final seven points of the first half, including Fischer Thompson's corner trey at the buzzer to trim the deficit back to 11 at 26-15 at the half.

Steinbach's early trey in the third quarter started to settle the Rams in and started them on a 19-11 run that sliced the Ritter lead down to just 39-34 with 2:43 left in the third.

But Davis converted an and-one at the other end to start a personal 7-0 run that put the Lions back up by double digits, 46-34, at the end of the third.

“Like I said earlier, it's all about trust,” Davis said. “I know my teammates trust me enough to take the shots that I take and know I can make the shots.”

The margin would not get back down to single digits until it briefly did so with just 31 seconds left, too late for the Rams to come all the way back.

Despite the loss that felt too painful moments after the game ended, Ladue will someday be able to look back fondly on a memorable run that ended with the program's first state final berth.

“This was the greatest season Ladue's ever had,” Steinbach said. “Unfortunately, we didn't come out the way we wanted to in this game, but 26 wins, a district championship, second place in state, I couldn't ask for anything better besides first place.”

Ritter improved to 10-0 all-time in its state championship game history that spans four different decades and dates back to the program's first title in 1990.

“I'm definitely aware of that. That may be one of the only stats that I do know right off the top,” Johnson said. “We feel like we're the mecca of basketball at Cardinal Ritter. Vashon is the leader down there in the city, but we're right there. I feel like our tradition is just as great and we're going to be fighting for that every day and every year as long as I'm here.”

Class 5 state championship: Cardinal Ritter 65, Ladue 54