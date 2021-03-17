Cardinal Ritter Lions vs. Van Horn Falcons

What: Class 5 semifinal

When, where: 3 p.m. Thursday at JQH Arena

Records: Ritter 18-5; Van Horn 19-9

Previous semifinal appearances: Ritter 9 (1990, 1995, 1996, 2001, 2003, 2006, 2014, 2020); Van Horn 1 (1983)

Up next: Winner of Lutheran South-Bolivar in the state championship game at 2 p.m. Friday

On Ritter: Reigning Class 3 champion was moved into Class 5 after the Missouri State High School Activities Association instituted a “championship factor” enrollment multiplier for private and charter schools. The Lions were pushed up due to their quarterfinal appearance in 2019 and their state championship in 2020. …Senior guard Mario Fleming has been the catalyst this season as he leads the team by averaging 19.4 points per game. …Junior Robert Lewis is good for 13.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while leading the team in blocks with 32. …Junior guard Braxton Stacker averages 11.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. …Senior guard Illyaas Harris averages 6.3 points per game but has dished out a team-best 79 assists and made a team-best 35 steals.

On Van Horn: Makes its second semifinal appearance in school history after knocking off No. 2 ranked Mexico 91-83 in overtime in the quarterfinal. …Backcourt of junior Jeremy Paige and senior Jaden Monday carried the Falcons to this point. Monday averages 22.5 points per game and went off for 41 against Mexico. Paige has increased his scoring output from a 12.6 average during the regular season to over 25 points per game in the playoffs. He scored 26 against Mexico.

