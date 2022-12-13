Cardinal Ritter overwhelms Whitfield with depth, defense

Nolan Simon spent his weekend scoring buckets in Webster Groves.

On Tuesday night there were few to be found at Cardinal Ritter.

A senior guard for the Whitfield boys basketball team, Simon was named to the Webster Classic all-tournament team for his outstanding weekend of work. The Lions made him work for everything Tuesday night.

“They obviously watched the film,” Whitfield coach Chris Pitts said.

Behind a suffocating defensive effort that was at its best in a lopsided second quarter Ritter overwhelmed Whitfield, 72-59.

“We just wanted to make him work. We don’t give anybody free looks, especially not him,” Ritter coach Ryan Johnson said. “We just wanted to make sure every possession is hard, every shot is contested, every ball is traced. We wanted to make sure we did the little things and I think that they did that well with him.”

The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Ritter (4-3) has won three games in a row and ran its win streak against Whitfield (4-3) to six.

Coming off three successive state semifinals and state titles in 2020 and 2021, the Lions are at a bid of a crossroads. The starting lineup featured no seniors and 15 players saw time on the court. Of that 15, 11 of them scored at least one field goal. The jersey numbers on the court changed, but the effort, intensity and — more often than not — the execution remained steady.

“Something I learned this summer participating with the MoKan basketball experience is when you’ve got guys that can play you hold them to a different standard of execution,” Johnson said. “That allows us to raise the bar of what we’re trying to do on the floor. It’s a work in progress and it’s nowhere near what we want it to be but that’s the standard we’re trying to create.”

Junior guard Clayton Jackson led the Lions with 16 points and handed out at least six assists. He had a slick one to junior forward Nashawn Davis that led to a nasty jam early in the fourth quarter to put Ritter ahead 50-33 with 6 minutes and 43 seconds to play. Davis had 11 points, five rebounds and three steals.

“That’s the chemistry. That’s my brother,” Jackson said. “We practice that all the time. Whenever he gets a dunk like that I’m excited for him.”

Junior forward Mehki Barringer came off the bench to score 10 points to go with one rebound, one assist, one steal and a block. Junior Quentin Parker subbed in and contributed nine points and six rebounds.

“He’s got 15 guys on the bench, throwing bodies at us, wearing our guys down,” Pitts said. “They’re deep, they have some size, they’re physical. That second quarter did it for us.”

The Lions led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter. When the teams went their separate ways at halftime Ritter’s lead ballooned to 33-14. Nothing came easy for Whitfield and the shots it got didn’t fall. Simon finished with five points on the night.

Senior guard Jorden Williams finished with 23 points and six assists but he didn’t start finding room to maneuver until the second half.

Had it not been for strong all-around play of junior forward Holden Souter the Warriors would have been in trouble. The 6-foot-6 Souter scored 27 points, grabbed six rebounds and was the only reason the Warriors scored in the second quarter at all.

“Our guys have to learn that when our shots not falling, we have to find other ways to score. The game doesn’t stop there,” Pitts said. “They pushed us out deep and my guys have to get downhill. They have to finish around the rim.”

This is the first time in Johnson’s tenure as a head coach he’s had such an underclassmen heavy rotation. It presents a unique set of challenges. Chief among them is executing under duress in game situations. For all the playoff games the Lions won the last two years this group didn’t get the lion’s share of experience. Now it’s their turn and they’re looking to live up to the standard that’s been set.

“We put in work over the summer, paid our dues and now we get to show what we can do this year,” Davis said.

