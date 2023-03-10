HILLSBORO — Cardinal Ritter junior Derrick Rivers knew it was coming Friday.

So did Lions coach Ryan Johnson.

“We knew we were going to get a big push,” Rivers said. “So we're going to fight right back, get right back up and keep swinging.”

Rivers was referring to the Lions’ opponent Sikeston, who trailed Cardinal Ritter by 17 points early in the third quarter in a Class 5 boys basketball quarterfinal at Jefferson College.

“You've got to take that punch,” Johnson said. “That's a great team over there. They got a (heck) of a coach. And you knew that it was coming. It was just a matter of time that it was coming. But how would you respond? How are you going to respond to adversity at that moment?”

The answer was with poise and composure.

Sikeston cut its deficit to five points, but Cardinal Ritter responded with a dominant fourth quarter to pull away for a 62-45 win.

Cardinal Ritter (24-4), No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings, advanced to their fourth successive final four and 12th overall.

Nashawn Davis led the Lions with 16 points. Ryan Atkins scored 13 and Rivers added 10.

Tristan Wiggins led Sikeston (22-8) with 16 points.

Atkins sparked the knockout blow with an assist to Clayton Jackson-Hudson and capped it with a 3-point play.

“I just had trust in my brother and my teammate that he was gonna knock it down,” Atkins said. “We spend all day, multiple hours, in the gym so I just had trust in him. And on my part, I just knew that I couldn’t let him down. I got to work and give extra effort and that's what I did.”

Rivers started the final salvo with a 3-pointer. He said the defense was the key.

“We’re a defensive oriented team,” Rivers said. “So, we mainly focus on defense. If you don't pay defense, you don't win games.”

The teams matched each other point for point in the first quarter.

Dontrez Williams scored 5 points including a 3-ball and Lekereon McCray added four more for Sikeston, while Atkins paced the Lions with six points and Mehki Barringer added four more to help stake Cardinal Ritter to a 16-15 led.

Cardinal Ritter’s vintage man-to-man defense imposed its will in the second quarter, holding the Bulldogs to just four points.

“That's the very thing that we practice every day, just consistency on that defensive end because we believe that, you know, without a doubt, our defense fuels our offense,” Johnson said.

Rivers and Barringer each splashed down 3-pointers, Rivers added a bucket and Davis scored four points to help give Cardinal Ritter a 32-19 lead at halftime.

The Lions grew their lead to 17, but Sikeston answered behind 12 points from Wiggins, including three 3-point plays, and Kobe Thomas’ driving layup got the Bulldogs to within 43-38 late in the third.

“We just knew we had to stay focused, stay locked in,” Atkins said. “We had the game plan. In practice, we tried to make it as hard or harder than the game, so when it's time, we know what to do, how to respond and react.”

Cardinal Ritter is seeking to win its third state championship in four years and tenth overall. The Lions took third last season.

“We believe in a culture that that we tried to create over at Cardinal Ritter,” Johnson said. “It's the Mecca of basketball I feel in St. Louis is Cardinal Ritter. We've got to live up to those expectations, and at the same time explore who we are right now.”

