Cardinal Ritter rallies past De Smet in district semifinal; Westminster dispatches with Ladue

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Ryan Johnson had a decision to make Wednesday night.

Cardinal Ritter senior guard Braxton Stacker was fouled, hit the court hard and grasped his knee in pain late in the fourth quarter. When Johnson, Ritter’s coach, stepped on to the court to see if his Murray State-bound standout was OK, Stacker would have to come out of the game for an injury substitution or Ritter could use a timeout and let Stacker step to the free-throw line.

Johnson never hesitated.

“Timeout,” Johnson said. “I’ve got to have him at the line.”

Stacker buried both free throws to give Ritter a three-point lead with just more than a minute to play as it held off De Smet with a hard-fought 52-45 win in a Class 5 District 3 semifinal at Westminster.

The No. 3 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Ritter (18-9) advanced to play No. 1 small school Westminster (26-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Westminster.

The reigning Class 5 champion, Ritter kept its season alive by thriving when the pressure was on. The Lions connected on all eight of their fourth-quarter free throws, all of which came after the 4 minute and 13 second mark of the game.

“It’s what they’re conditioned to do,” Johnson said. “We practice so hard, we put ourselves in the most extreme conditions, whether it’s who we play or how we prepare I like to see them flourish in that moment.”

The No. 3 large school, De Smet (19-9) led 42-37 with 4:27 to play in the game after freshman guard Dillon Duff knocked down one of two free throws. The Spartans had dug out of a 28-19 halftime deficit behind a strong defensive effort, dominating the glass and finding an offensive rhythm that had eluded it much of the first half.

“Our offense couldn’t get going,” De Smet coach Kent Williams said. “In the third quarter we attacked better, we got to the rim.”

Senior point guard Brian Taylor was doing most of the attacking. The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee signee was a one-man wrecking crew as he blew past nearly every defender Ritter put in front of him. He either took the ball to the bucket or stopped and popped a mid-range jumper. When Taylor was on, the Spartans were humming.

“Definitely one of the best players in St. Louis,” said Stacker, who took several turns defending Taylor. “He’s a competitor, he helps his team a whole bunch, but I’m happy we held him to a minimum today.”

Taylor finished with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists. His turnaround jumper over the outstretched arms of 6-foot-8 senior post Robert Lewis gave De Smet a 41-37 lead with 5:40 to play.

Duff hit one of his two attempts then Ritter found its zen.

Senior guard Kristian Davis hit two free throws to cut the lead to 42-39 with 4:13. Davis finished with eight points, 10 rebounds and a pair of steals.

Stacker then tied the game at 42 when he buried a 3-pointer from the left wing off a nice feed from sophomore guard Clayton Jackson with 3:48 to play. Stacker then followed with two more free throws before Johnson had to burn the timeout to keep him on the court.

Stacker buried both then it was senior guard Jordan Nichols turn at the line where he buried both. He finished with 10 points. Lewis followed up four consecutive made free throws to propel the Lions to the hard-fought win. Lewis finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and truckload of confidence at the charity stripe.

“That’s easy money right there. I practice those every day,” Lewis said with a smile. “When I got to the free throw line I was like, ‘Yeah, this is going in.’ I already knew it.”

Stacker had 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a pair of blocks. Jackson had 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Once Ritter took the lead in the fourth quarter it never gave it back. The Spartans didn't convert several close-range opportunities.

“I felt like in the fourth quarter we had some empty possessions, shots that were unnecessary at that time. We had some things working and we didn’t let it work,” Williams said. “In games like this it comes down to making plays, who’s going to make plays late. They made their plays and their free throws.”

Junior guard Justin Duff had 10 points and seven rebounds. Senior forward Jemeal Goines had four points but was dominant with 16 rebounds.

Senior forward Brennan Lovette saw his most minutes of the season Wednesday. After battling back and foot injuries in a frustrating season, he had four points and four rebounds while doing little things that don’t show up in the box score.

“I felt like what he was doing out there he was giving us good minutes. It’s been a tough ride for that guy this year,” Williams said. “I was going to put the guy on the court who I thought would help us win the most and I thought he was having a good game.”

Ritter’s reward is a date with Westminster, a team that has been among the best in the state this season and the last month in particular. The Lions are looking forward to seeing what happens.

“They’re as good as advertised,” Johnson said. “If you’re going to do this and you want to be champions and you want to fulfill all the dreams you have, you have to play the best. We’re playing the best so we have to see where we go from there.”

Westminster 59, Ladue 29: The Wildcats never trailed and held Ladue to 14 points in the first half as they cruised to a mercy-rule running clock win.

The top seed in the district and the No. 1 small school in STLhighschoolsports.com rankings Westminster (26-1) advanced to play in the district final at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Senior guard EJ Williams was dynamic for the Wildcats as he scored 12 points, hauled in eight rebounds, made three steals and knocked down 8-of-10 free throws. Junior guard Kobi Williams scored 12 points and had three rebounds.

Senior guard Caleb Thompson scored 11 points, grabbed four rebounds and had four assists. Senior post Austin Vick scored eight points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots.

Ladue (16-11) was led by junior guard Jack Steinbach who had 10 points, three rebounds and three assists. Junior guard Fischer Thompson scored eight points.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.