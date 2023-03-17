SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It was a shot that changed everything Friday afternoon for the Cardinal Ritter boys basketball team.

Facing a double-digit deficit entering the final eight minutes of the Lions' Class 5 state semifinal matchup with Pembroke Hill, junior guard Derrick Rivers drained a 3-pointer just ahead of the third quarter buzzer.

Rivers' shot trimmed the Lions' deficit to eight points and sparked a furious rally in the fourth quarter.

Ritter pulled out a 58-54 victory at Hammons Student Center on the campus of Missouri State University after outscoring Pembroke Hill 24-12 in the fourth quarter.

“One thing I can say is I knew it was coming,” Lions coach Ryan Johnson said. “My belief in him and the rest of them is it was just a matter of time. The moment that it happened, all I was thinking was, 'Now, let's go.' Any moment it was going to happen and it did.”

Ritter (27-4), the No. 2 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, will face Ladue (26-5) in an all-St. Louis Class 5 championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday at MSU's JQH Arena.

“It's very exciting. I'm really anxious,” Lions junior guard Ryan Atkins said. “It's going to be a great experience to go fight with my guys again.”

Pembroke Hill (23-6) will play for third place for the second successive season Saturday morning after finishing fourth a year ago.

“I think these guys will look back and say we were blessed to be here twice because there's guys that work their whole career to get to this point,” Raiders coach Jeff Hawkins said. “We definitely won't look at it as the one that got away. We came out in the third quarter with a lot of energy, but in the fourth quarter, we just kind of got stagnant.”

Ritter will play for its 10th state title Saturday despite leading scorer Clayton Jackson going scoreless in the semifinal.

Other Lions such as Nashawn Davis (15), Atkins (15) and Rivers (14) stepped up and filled that void. Davis and Rivers average double-figure scoring, but Atkins' effort was triple his average.

“Clayton wasn't able to get his thing going like he usually does. That's our leading scorer and he had zero,” Johnson said. “We usually play 13 kids. Today we didn't get to that number, but it's just a tribute to who we are and the way we work every day.”

The Lions had all the momentum after Rivers' buzzer-beater but still couldn't quite get over the hump for the first six minutes of the fourth quarter. Finally, Atkins hit a pair of free throws with 1 minute and 47 seconds left to put Ritter up 50-49 and his stifling defense quickly drew a five-second call at the other end.

“When he got to the line, I just kept saying there was no better person to have at the line because he does it every day,” Johnson said. “He's our best defender. He's the guy that sacrifices the most. He doesn't score a lot for us, but he can. And today he covered all the bases.”

Davis also had a huge hand in the comeback with 10 of his 15 points in the final quarter.

“Confidence kicked in big-time,” Davis said. “I know my team trusts me. My coaches trust me. And I just came through.”

Ritter iced the victory in the final two minutes at the charity stripe. The Lions were a perfect 15-for-15 from the line in the final quarter.

“It's never happened all year,” Johnson said. “It's just a testament to what we preach and what we talk about every day. Put the work in and I told them God would take care of the rest.”

Ritter also had a hot first 10 minutes of the game, jumping out to a six-point lead after the first quarter and a 21-10 advantage two minutes into the second.

But, freshman guard Mavrick Hawkins came off the bench to provide a huge spark for Pembroke Hill. The Raiders ended the first half on a 14-4 run with Hawkins providing their first 10 points of that spurt.

“It's not possible without my teammates,” said Hawkins, son of the head coach. “Everyone was looking up and driving, just seeing me. Without that, I couldn't get up and shoot it.”

Pembroke Hill's momentum carried over into the third quarter as senior guard Devin Conley heated up with six of his 11 points.

“Throughout the first half, I kind of got winded,” Conley said. “I think the pressure kind of got to me. At the start of the third, I felt better and energetic.”

Behind Conley and Hawkins, the Raiders went on a 12-0 run to go up 42-31 before Rivers' trey changed the trajectory of the game to help fuel the Lions' on to the state final for the third time in four years, as they look to improve on their impressive 9-0 all-time record in finals.

“This is our fourth time in a row being here, but that's not the same team that's been on the floor,” Johnson said. “They've earned their stripes this year. Nobody's giving them nothing. They're getting their experiences out here on this floor and they'll be back next year.”

Class 5 state semifinal: Cardinal Ritter 58, Pembroke Hill 54