Cardinal Ritter rallies to beat University City in overtime for district title

UNIVERSITY CITY — It's a different classification, but the result is still another state playoff appearance for the Cardinal Ritter boys basketball team.
The defending Class 3 champions moved up to Class 5 this season, but the Lions still managed to lock down their 18th district title in program history with a come-from-behind 47-43 overtime win over University City in Wednesday's Class 5 District 5 championship at University City's Ed Crenshaw Gymnasium.
“A lot of people doubted us, saying U City was going to beat us,” said Ritter senior guard Mario Fleming, who was a key piece of last year's title run and is this season's leading scorer. “Especially because we lost two key factors from last year in Luther (Burden) and Josh (Robinson). Everybody had the burden on their shoulders to get the (win).”
Second-seeded Ritter (16-5), the No. 3 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings and No. 1 in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 5 poll, advanced to Tuesday's Class 5 sectional, where it will take on the winner of Thursday's District 6 final between McCluer North (8-2) and Jennings (6-6).
The Lions have not played the Stars this season but did beat the Warriors 52-43 on Feb. 6.
“Two storied programs just like us. They've both got a rich basketball tradition,” Ritter coach Ryan Johnson said. “We're just glad to have the opportunity to face one of the two and we look forward to the challenge.”
Fleming and Robert Lewis led the scoring attack for Ritter on Wednesday with a game-high 16 points each. Nine of Lewis' points came in the first half and he also added big buckets in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“Robert is a great talent,” Johnson said. “We've got to do a better job of finding him and getting him the ball more to allow him to do what he does and feed off of that. He played well tonight, though.”
In the modern age of 3-pointers, Ritter threw things back to the old days as it won the game despite not making a shot from beyond the arc.
“You would have never thought that,” Johnson said. “But we persisted and continued to grind it out and just keep playing.”
After a couple years of rebuilding the program under Kelvin Lee, this was the year University City fans were pointing to for a breakthrough with the school's eighth district title and first since 2012. The Lions had an outstanding regular season, but Wednesday's heartbreaking loss crushed the dreams of what many thought could be a deep postseason run.
“We just didn't take care of the ball. We had too many turnovers down the stretch. The bottom line is we just got careless,” University City coach Kelvin Lee said. “I love my boys and they had a hell of a season. A lot to celebrate. We've got some key pieces coming back. We've just got to stay together and keep our head up.”
Top-seed University City (16-4), ranked second among area small schools and fourth in the Class 5 coaches' poll, had just four players score Wednesday with three of them in double figures in Larry Abbey (13 points), Carleton Thomas (12) and Brandon Ming (10), while leading scorer Jalen Hampton had the other 8 points, which was nearly 12 points under his season average of 19.6.
“Coach was telling me to keep him on his left side and box him out and not let him to get to the paint,” Stacker said. “So, I tried to do that as best as I could.”
What would be the game-winning basket came with 1 minute, 20 seconds left in the four-minute overtime period when Stacker crashed the boards and slammed home a missed shot to give Ritter a 44-43 lead. It was the Lions' first lead since midway through the second quarter.
“I try to get momentum-changers in the game all the time with dunks and stuff,” said Stacker, a Ritter newcomer this season after transferring from Belleville East, where he averaged a team-high 14 points per game last season. “Coach is preaching to us about rebounding, so I just followed up. The ball was right there, so I just went up and finished it.”
Fleming sank three of four free throws in the final 28 seconds and the celebration was on for Ritter's return trip to the playoffs, albeit two classifications higher than where they were last season.
“We know the job's not finished,” Fleming said. “We got get the 'W.' Four more and then we'll have fun.”
Ritter got the game to overtime with a comeback predicated on its defense.
University City led by two points after both the first and second quarters, as neither team enjoyed a lead of more than five during the first half.
After Fleming's basket tied the game 22-22 to start the second half, University City scored eight straight points and 12 of the next 14 to take either team's only double-digit lead of the game at 34-24 with 2:08 left in the third quarter.
“We got a lead and then we just got complacent with the ball,” Lee said. “But, that defense is pretty good. They play hard defense and took us out of what we wanted to do.”
University City's lead was still nine entering the fourth quarter, but its offense would go into a deep freeze over the game's final 12 minutes, scoring just seven points combined in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Ritter kept chipping away at the lead in the fourth quarter, scoring several points off turnovers created by its defense and it finally got the game even at 39-39 on a finger roll by Stacker with 3:12 to play.
“In my program, first and foremost is defense,” Johnson said. “We preach it and we work it, so to actually see it come to fruition like that, that's what you want.”
Those would prove to be the last points of regulation, as Ritter went into a stall with 2:50 to play before finally missing on a shot with 1:10 left. University City then played for the last shot, but Fleming blocked Barry Thomas' spin shot just ahead of the buzzer.
Abbey and Hampton scored buckets in the first 1:17 of overtime and Lewis' lay-in and a Nyjahl Vaughn free throw made it a 43-42 lead for University City before Stacker scored the biggest putback of his career to propel the Lions on to another state playoff appearance.
“I'm really getting to know some of these guys and I really like being on this team,” Stacker said. “This school is prominent on winning and I like to win, so it's been real fun coming over here.”