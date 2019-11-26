EAST ST. LOUIS — Cardinal Ritter basketball coach Ryan Johnson knew he was walking into someplace special when he marched his team into East St. Louis for a non-conference showdown on Tuesday night.
"This is sacred ground," he said.
The Lions were respectful upon entering the City of Champions.
But they were not overwhelmed.
Ritter used some poise down the stretch to knock off East St. Louis 56-50 in the cross-state battle of area toughies.
The Lions (3-0) bolted out to a huge early lead, surrendered a 16-point cushion, then re-rallied for a signature triumph.
"We've heard about this place," said Ritter junior winger Mario Fleming, who added a key 3-pointer down the stretch. "We knew how good they were. That's what got us going."
East St. Louis was coming off a Class 3 state championship last season. The football team is playing for its ninth state title on Saturday.
Plus, the school has amassed a host of boys and girls track and field championships.
"Everyone knows East St. Louis," said Lions guard Luther Burden, "They're good — but we expected to beat them."
Burden, who is also an NCAA Division I football prospect, led the way with 20 points. Fleming added 16 points and Gary Clark chipped in with 13 points and nine rebounds.
Jabril Olivaria and LaShawn Johnson had 14 each for the Flyers, who return only starter from last year's 30-6 team. Still, a host of part-timers are back to bolster the hopes for a repeat.
The Lions came in off a pair of impressive wins on a recent road trip to Houston.
"We feel like we can handle anybody," said Fleming.
That belief showed as Ritter rolled out to early 14-6 and 22-6 leads. Its lock-down defense forced East St. Louis to miss 14 of its first 15 shots. The hosts didn't record their third field goal until the midway point of the second quarter.
East St. Louis, in its season-opener, methodically chipped away at the deficit and eventually took its first and only lead of the night 42-39 on a 3-pointer from Olivaria.
Ritter then re-gained control, thanks to a gritty defense, that forced a trio of turnovers at the perfect time.
Fleming started a 12-4 blitz with a steal and layup to bring his team to within one. Burden followed with a 3-pointer before Brian Calhoun scored on a driving layup for the Flyers to tie the contest 44-all. Fleming followed with a dagger-like triple to give Ritter a 47-44 lead with 2 minutes, 59 seconds left in the period.
A well-timed steal and layup by Fleming and a free throw from Burden pumped the advantage to 50-46.
East St. Louis never got closer than to within three points the rest of the way.
"To win in championship territory like this, you've got to get over some humps," Johnson said. "It's focus. That's something we preach from start the finish."
The Lions' lightning-quick start to the campaign has been in stark contrast to last season when they lost seven of their first eight games before catching fire.
"We've been coming out with a good game plan and we've been punching people in the face right from the start," Fleming said.
East St. Louis is still a legitimate threat to defend its title. The Flyers had a strong summer, beating some of the best teams in the Chicago area in tournament play.
Coach Mark Chambers was disappointed with Tuesday's outcome, but he still sees a bright future.
"Like I tell my (players) all the time, 'We don't play for November, we play for March,'" Chambers said. "This is a loss that's going to help us grow. It's going to help us get better."