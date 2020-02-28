Cardinal Ritter returns to district title game with renewed focus

Though painful in the moment, the season-ending loss has become a growth opportunity for Ritter. The Lions graduated one senior, point guard Malek Davis, and brought much of the roster back. Second-year coach Ryan Johnson said his team learned from its defeat and applied those lessons this winter.

“It’s like being a proud dad,” Johnson said. “Seeing the fruits of our labor come to fruition, the guys buying in and putting it in play. They see it so it makes them feel confident. We feel like we’ve got something cooking.”

Fleming has been roasting opposing defenses this season. The 6-foot-3 guard averages a team-high 19.6 points per game as he can score inside and out. He’s not shy about getting on the offensive glass, either.

That’s if his teammates leave a little something there for him. Senior forward Garry Clark (6-foot-7), senior forward Brandon Ellington (6-foot-6) and junior forward Josh Robinson (6-foot-9) give the Lions a trio of athletic and skilled big men that most opponents can’t match. Even if one of them gets into foul trouble, they have the depth to work through it.

“Everybody we face moving forward except a team or two, we’re bigger than them,” Johnson said. “You have to exploit that. You have to use it to your advantage.”