Cardinal Ritter returns to district title game with renewed focus

Mario Fleming didn’t run from his nightmare.
He watched it over and over again.
A junior guard for the Cardinal Ritter boys basketball team, Fleming has been haunted by the way his sophomore season ended. He remembers vividly the mistakes he and his team made that helped submarine the Lions in last year’s district championship game.
“Last year we got our butts kicked,” Fleming said. “I watched a lot of tape of last year. It’s been a long year. I had nightmares about that game. I’ve been waiting on this a long time.”
The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Ritter (20-6) advanced to its second consecutive district championship game with a 77-47 win over Carnahan Thursday night. The Lions will face Lift For Life (20-9) for the Class 3 District 6 title at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Vashon High.
It’s the same place Ritter’s season ended a year ago but a different opponent. Last year the Lions rolled into the district title game riding an 18-game winning streak only to get cold cocked by Vashon 85-62. The Wolverines went on to win the Class 3 championship.
The Lions went into the offseason wondering what could have been.
“We’ve been thirsty, especially me,” Fleming said.
Though painful in the moment, the season-ending loss has become a growth opportunity for Ritter. The Lions graduated one senior, point guard Malek Davis, and brought much of the roster back. Second-year coach Ryan Johnson said his team learned from its defeat and applied those lessons this winter.
“It’s like being a proud dad,” Johnson said. “Seeing the fruits of our labor come to fruition, the guys buying in and putting it in play. They see it so it makes them feel confident. We feel like we’ve got something cooking.”
Fleming has been roasting opposing defenses this season. The 6-foot-3 guard averages a team-high 19.6 points per game as he can score inside and out. He’s not shy about getting on the offensive glass, either.
That’s if his teammates leave a little something there for him. Senior forward Garry Clark (6-foot-7), senior forward Brandon Ellington (6-foot-6) and junior forward Josh Robinson (6-foot-9) give the Lions a trio of athletic and skilled big men that most opponents can’t match. Even if one of them gets into foul trouble, they have the depth to work through it.
“Everybody we face moving forward except a team or two, we’re bigger than them,” Johnson said. “You have to exploit that. You have to use it to your advantage.”
Clark has been sensational this season as he’s averaging more than 14 points and eight rebounds a game. He and Ellington are a threat to cram home a putback dunk every time they’re on the floor. Defensively they’re a problem, too. Ellington leads the team with 50 blocks this season, about two per game.
That size advantage could prove crucial Saturday afternoon. Lift For Life, which defeated Miller Career 70-62 to reach its first district final, has an array of talented, playmaking guards that can score and dig in defensively. But it relies on senior Dakari Gray (6-foot-2) to be its main interior presence. The Hawks will have their hands full trying to keep the Lions from earning second-chance points and possessions.
“I love the challenge. I love what we’re about to face,” Lift For Life coach Torrey Davie said Thursday night. “I’m going to sit back, do my homework and let the chips fall where they may. But I love our chances.”
Ritter’s plan to take down Lift For Life will resemble the plan it has used all season.
The Lions will put their attention on what they can control.
“We’re mainly focusing on us and what we need to do better,” Clark said. “It’s not really about what they do, it’s about us.”
Ritter hasn’t won a district championship since 2017 when it was knocked out by eventual Class 3 champion Northwest Academy in a sectional. The following year the Lions were beaten by Maplewood-Richmond Heights in a district semifinal.
These Lions don’t know what it’s like to make a postseason run but they’re ready to find out. Last season only made them want it that much more.
“We have more experience, we’re more focused this year,” Clark said. “I feel we have a better mindset than we did last year which will give us an advantage this year.”