Cardinal Ritter scrambles to adjust to spectator limits at state tournament amid coronavirus pandemic

Ryan Johnson thought the toughest part of his day would be preparing his Cardinal Ritter boys basketball team for its state semifinal Friday night.

Instead, he had to become a ticket master.

Ritter’s coach, Johnson was tasked with figuring out the best way to distribute the 150 tickets the Lions had been allotted for their semifinal after the Missouri State High School Activities Association limited the number of spectators allowed in the JQH Arena in Springfield in response to the coronavirus pandemic. All tickets that were sold and not distributed by the participating schools have become null and void.

The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Ritter (23-6) is scheduled to play Blair Oaks (28-2) in a semifinal at 8:10 p.m. Friday. The winner would face either Charleston (27-4) or Monroe City (28-2) in the championship game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. MSHSAA has canceled all third-place basketball games.

“You go into scramble mode,” Johnson said. “Everybody is expecting to go on the trip and root for their team and family members. It was tough to deal with.”

The second-year coach had to go through his 14 players, 15 cheerleaders and his coaching staff to pin down how many family members were planning on attending and starting putting together who could get what.

“We had to contact everyone to see who planned on going,” Johnson said. “It was a logistical process.”

One that kept him busy through the first half of his last practice on his home court this season. Johnson said he tried to keep the team’s focus on what it can control. Everything else is out of their hands, so there’s no use in worrying about it.