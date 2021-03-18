Cardinal Ritter survives double overtime thriller to reach Class 5 title game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Braxton Stacker couldn't hit a free throw to save his life Thursday.
But the Cardinal Ritter junior did everything else well.
Very well.
Stacker, after missing a pair of potential game-winning foul shots late in regulation, scored the first basket of each overtime period to lead the Lions to a 79-76 double overtime victory against Van Horn in a Class 5 boys basketball state semifinal at Missouri State University's JQH Arena.
Cardinal Ritter (19-5), the defending Class 3 state champion, will face Bolivar (16-12) for the Class 5 championship at 2 p.m. Friday.
The Lions, who are looking for their ninth state championship, rallied from a 13-point deficit with 6 minutes and 33 seconds left in regulation.
"I think it's just the heart of a champion," Ritter coach Ryan Johnson said. "This is a program, not just a team."
Stacker went from goat to hero in style. He missed two foul shots with 1.8 seconds left that could have broken a 63-63 tie in regulation.
Rather than get down, Stacker decided to put the team on his back during the first minute of each extra session on the way to his first double-double of the season.
"Coach is always saying, 'Forget about it and get out there and do the next right thing,' " Stocker said. "In the middle of the huddle (after regulation), he told me to get out there and get it back. I just did like I was told. I went out there and forgot about it and played hard."
Stacker, a transfer from Belleville East, finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds.
Most importantly, he totaled 10 points and seven rebounds in the two overtime periods.
"I knew he'd bounce back," said Cardinal Ritter senior Mario Fleming, who added 13 points. "That's the type of player he is. That's the type we all are."
The Lions put on a scintillating rally just to send the game into overtime. They fashioned a lightning-quick 21-8 run down the stretch led by a pair of baskets from Fleming. Jordan Nichols added a pair of baskets to the spurt and Nyjahl Vaughn drilled a key 3-pointer.
"We've been down before — we knew how to react," Stacker said.
Stacker started the first OT with a basket but missed a foul shot that could have completed an old-fashioned 3-point play. He missed five of 11 free throws in the contest.
The 6-foot-5 forward began the second 4-minute period with two foul shots and added a short jumper for a 72-68 lead. Nichols scored on an 8-footer to push the lead to 75-68.
But Van Horn (19-10) responded with a 6-0 run to get back to within 75-74. The teams traded baskets before Cardinal Ritter's Illyaas Harris, who finished with 18 points, hit two fouls shots with 8 seconds left.
Van Horn senior Jeremy Paige Jr. missed a 3-point attempt as the final buzzer sounded.
The Lions never led until late in the fourth period period and trailed 14-3 after just four minutes.
"We had every opportunity to win the game," Van Horn coach Max Sollars said. "It wasn't so much them doing stuff, it was us not always doing the right things."
Jaden Monday scored a game-high 27 points for the Falcons, who had three regulars foul out during the nail-biting affair that lasted 2 hours and 1 minute.
Nichols added 10 points to Cardinal Ritter's winning attack. Robert Lewis grabbed 10 rebounds before fouling out.
"We had everyone contribute because we had to," Stacker said. "In a game like this, everyone has to do something."
The Lions are battle tested. They have won six in a row, including nail-biting wins over De Smet, Jennings and University City.
Ritter will be looking for back-to-back championships for the first time since 1995-96. Should it claim the crown, it would move into sole possession of fourth place on the all-time list of state title-holders behind Scott County Central (18), Vashon (11) and Charleston (11).