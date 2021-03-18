Cardinal Ritter survives double overtime thriller to reach Class 5 title game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Braxton Stacker couldn't hit a free throw to save his life Thursday.

But the Cardinal Ritter junior did everything else well.

Very well.

Stacker, after missing a pair of potential game-winning foul shots late in regulation, scored the first basket of each overtime period to lead the Lions to a 79-76 double overtime victory against Van Horn in a Class 5 boys basketball state semifinal at Missouri State University's JQH Arena.

Cardinal Ritter (19-5), the defending Class 3 state champion, will face Bolivar (16-12) for the Class 5 championship at 2 p.m. Friday.

The Lions, who are looking for their ninth state championship, rallied from a 13-point deficit with 6 minutes and 33 seconds left in regulation.

"I think it's just the heart of a champion," Ritter coach Ryan Johnson said. "This is a program, not just a team."

Stacker went from goat to hero in style. He missed two foul shots with 1.8 seconds left that could have broken a 63-63 tie in regulation.

Rather than get down, Stacker decided to put the team on his back during the first minute of each extra session on the way to his first double-double of the season.