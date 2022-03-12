Cardinal Ritter swarms St. Dominic, punches ticket to third successive state semifinal

KIRKWOOD – Jordan Nichols keeps waiting for the credits to roll.

When they do, he’s expecting a happy ending.

A senior guard for the Cardinal Ritter boys basketball team, Nichols and the Lions are headed back to the state semifinals for the third consecutive year after defeating St. Dominic 67-47 in a Class 5 quarterfinal Saturday at St. Louis Community College – Meramec.

“It’s like a movie,” Nichols said. “It’s like we’re living a movie.”

The No. 3 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the reigning Class 5 champion, Ritter (20-9) advanced to play No. 9 large school Webster Groves (22-8) at 6 p.m. Friday at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University.

After surviving an outrageously difficult district just to qualify for Saturday’s quarterfinal, Ritter was more than ready after a full week to prepare for No. 9 small school St. Dominic (23-6).

The Lions led 17-5 after the first quarter and took a 36-14 lead into halftime. By the end of the third quarter, the lead grew to 56-24 and Ritter coach Ryan Johnson went deep into his reserves for the entire fourth quarter. Letting his starting five and his heavy rotation players rest in a playoff game is a luxury Johnson didn’t expect.

“I’ve never had it,” he said. “It’s good to be able to rest going into these games coming up next week.”

The Lions defense swarmed the Crusaders early and often. Ritter was flying around and sped up St. Dominic’s offense. When the Crusaders did get shot opportunities some of them were quicker than normal because of the pace of the game and just off the mark. When Ritter snagged the rebound, it was off to the races time and again.

“They did a really good job guarding us. We got shots and didn’t make them,” St. Dominic coach Kevin Roberts said. “They’re really good in transition. Our goal was to come in and make it a half-court game. But they got some run outs early off our missed shots.”

Ritter senior post Robert Lewis was a load St. Dominic couldn’t contain. He scored a team-high 12 points, hauled in three rebounds and had one emphatic block that he sized up from the free throw line and volleyball spiked out of bounds. He also had three steals.

Nichols scored 11 points and had four steals. When the Lions’ defense is really rolling, the players feed off one another and they feasted Saturday night.

“Just the feeling of shutting somebody down,” Lewis said. “When they’re trying to score and they can’t score, it gives you a lot of energy, a lot of momentum.”

Senior guard Kristian Davis scored eight points, grabbed seven rebounds and handed out two assists. Senior guard Braxton Stacker finished with seven points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal while sitting much of the first half with two fouls. When Stacker, a Murray State signee, went to the bench, the Lions didn’t miss a beat.

“It’s next man up. You never know the situation, you just have to stay prepared,” Johnson said. “That’s the thing I’ve been preaching the last two weeks. When you’re prepared it gives you confidence.”

Of Ritter’s 14 players that took the court, 12 scored at least one point. The Lions starters were thrilled their teammates got plenty of minutes in the second half.

“We like to see everybody get money,” Lewis said.

St. Dominic got a yeoman’s effort from senior forward Ryan Schwendeman, who finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Junior guard Trevor North scored eight points. Senior guard Matthew Willenbrink and senior forward Jason Bland each scored six points.

Schwendeman and this senior class were instrumental in pushing St. Dominic to places it hadn’t been in a long time. Roberts said the team’s 23 wins is the most in four decades. In their four years, the seniors were part of three district title teams and this year they won the Archdiocesan Athletic Association large division for the first time in school history.

“This is a record year,” Roberts said. “They’re going to walk out of that locker room with their head held high for what they’ve done for St. Dominic basketball.”

Their time has come to an end, but Ritter remains very much alive. The Lions are on their way back to the state semifinals, the only place they want their story to conclude.

“I can remember when I went as a player (at CBC) and ever since then I’ve been infatuated with it,” Johnson said. “The season isn’t done until you get there.”

