Cardinal Ritter takes down Westminster in a classic to survive brutal district

TOWN AND COUNTRY — EJ Williams never saw him coming.

A senior guard for the Westminster boys basketball team, Williams was charging hard up the court in the final seconds with the hope of a game-tying or game-winning shot. The way the winter went it wouldn’t have been out of the question.

Only Braxton Stacker had other ideas.

A senior guard for Cardinal Ritter, Stacker chased down Williams and poked the ball away from behind to give the Lions a heart-stopping 50-48 win over Westminster in the Class 5 District 3 championship Saturday night at Westminster.

“I was able to poke it away,” Stacker said.

The No. 3 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and reigning Class 5 champion, Ritter (19-9) advanced to play No. 9 small school St. Dominic (23-5) at 7:45 p.m. March 12 at St. Louis Community College–Meramec.

The Lions have won six games in a row and 12 of their last 13. The No. 3 seed in the district behind No. 1 Westminster and No. 2 De Smet, Ritter had the hardest road in Missouri to a district championship and lived to play another day.

The 2020 Class 3 champions, the Lions were unfazed taking on a Wildcats team that was among the best in the state all season. With tight wins over CBC and Vashon and a dominant showing at Chaminade, Westminster (26-2, No. 1 small school) had the look of a team that could finish the season as a champion. But the reigning champions weren’t ready to give up their title.

“They’ve beat the top teams across the state. I expected it (to come down to the last play),” Ritter coach Ryan Johnson said. “But it was good for my team to find a way to get it done.”

Stacker was dynamic on both ends of the court all night. A 6-foot-5 Murray State signee, Stacker scored 16 points, hauled in nine rebounds and blocked two shots. His second block was a masterpiece of hustle. He and Westminster junior guard Kobi Williams raced one another into the backcourt for a loose ball. Williams won the race and fired the ball back the other way. Caleb Thompson went in for what appeared to be a wide open layup only Stacker came flying in and batted the ball off the rim and backboard. The Wildcats recovered the loose ball but their next shot missed and Ritter corralled the rebound.

“I was just going all out, trying to make play and leaving it all on the line,” Stacker said. “He went up, I jumped from pretty far, I didn’t know if I was going to get there, trying not to foul and thankfully I made a play.”

Senior guard Jordan Nichols scored 16 points and had five rebounds. He was especially effective early in the game as he penetrated through the teeth of Westminster’s defense and got to the rim where he was able to draw several fouls. A four-year varsity stalwart, Nichols hit all eight of his free throw attempts in the first half.

“It was intense for real,” Nichols said. “The crowd was loud, it was hard to focus and knock down those free throws.”

Ritter led 25-19 at halftime and extended that lead to 36-29 going into the fourth quarter.

Westminster began the final period with an 8-2 run that trimmed the lead to 38-37 when Kobi Williams knocked down a 3-pointer with 6:08 to play. He finished with 10 points, two rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Westminster tied the game at 39 less than a minute later when Thompson knocked down a mid-range shot. He finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

Ritter answered back as Stacker took a jumper that missed but followed his shot and was able to grab the rebound and stick it back in with 5:05 to play. The Lions wouldn’t give up the lead the rest of the game.

“Amazing basketball,” Johnson said. “Those plays like that, there were a couple more with loose balls getting tipped (make all the difference).”

EJ Williams made a hustle play of his own and he stole the inbounds pass out of a Ritter timeout and went the other way for an easy layup that cut the lead to 45-43 with 1:43 to go.

Ritter senior post Robert Lewis knocked down a tough runner near the paint that gave the Lions some breathing room with 1:07 to go. Lewis finished with seven points, five rebounds and a block.

Lewis had the chance to ice the game with 22 seconds to play but only hit one of his two free throws to make it 50-45. Westminster senior guard Casen Lawrence knocked down a 3-pointer that made the score 50-48 with 8 seconds to play.

Lawrence finished with 14 points. A key piece of Westminster’s offense, Lawrence had to battle for every clean look he got all night.

“They did a good job on some of our ball screen action where we ran some stuff for Casen,” Westminster coach Dale Ribble said. “I thought they did a really good job on him sticking to him.”

After Lawrence’s 3-pointer went in, Ritter inbounded the ball to Stacker who was quickly fouled. He stepped to the free throw line and missed both to leave the door open for the Wildcats.

He promptly shut it when he knocked the ball away to seal the victory.

Ritter celebrated heartily after the hard-fought win. It’s still alive on a playoff road it has been down before.

“The job is not done,” Johnson said. “We’re happy for another opportunity to get back on that road.”

Westminster was left to wonder what could have been. A rebound here, a loose ball there and maybe the Wildcats would still be playing. Regardless of Saturday’s outcome, Ribble couldn’t say enough about what his team did this season.

“I’m just so proud of our team and our senior class,” Ribble said. “They’ve left a legacy here at Westminster that will last a lifetime. This group has done some historic things for Westminster boys basketball.”

