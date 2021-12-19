Cardinal Ritter uses balanced attack to sink East St. Louis

It might be a work in progress, but that balanced scoring attack allowed the Lions to put the ball in the bucket and set up their defense. Ritter is never shy about extending his defense and making its opponents work for everything. It did just that Saturday night.

“When we’re all firing on all cylinders we can score in many ways, we get a lot of stops defensively,” Stacker said. “Hopefully we can keep doing that.”

Ritter led 30-24 at halftime, but outscored East Side 22-13 in the third quarter to open up a 52-37 lead headed into the fourth. It was too big of a gap for the Flyers to overcome.

“We did not show up tonight,” East St. Louis coach Mark Chambers said. “We didn’t execute. We didn’t play our game. Any time we don’t execute and play the way we’re capable of playing this can happen. It’s one of those things we’ll learn from it, we’ll grow from it.”

The No. 2 large school, East St. Louis (8-2) had its four-game win streak snapped. The Flyers were fresh off a 76-61 win at Belleville West on Friday night. Chambers said his team looked just fine before the game, but once the ball went up the Flyers were unable to convert on their short-range chances and that doomed them.