Cardinal Ritter uses balanced attack to sink East St. Louis

KIRKWOOD – The feeling was new to Robert Lewis.
A 6-foot-8 senior forward for the Cardinal Ritter boys basketball team, Lewis hadn’t played in front of a crowd like the one that crammed in to watch the finale of the Midwest Showdown Shootout Saturday night at St. Louis Community College – Meramec.
“It’s super exciting,” Lewis said. “It feels like you’re in an NBA arena.”
Lewis and the Lions put on an impressive performance as they beat East St. Louis 66-45.
The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Ritter (5-4) got a balanced attack as four players scored in double figures led by Lewis who had 14.
Senior guard Branxton Stacker had 12 points. Sophomore guard Kristian Davis and sophomore guard Clayton Jackson had 10 points, too.
Ritter coach Ryan Johnson liked what he saw from his team in spurts, but still believes it can reach a higher level. Coming off of consecutive state championships, he knows what he’s looking for and it’s not quite there.
“It’s still hit or miss right now. I don’t think that’s it,” Johnson said. “I know that’s a great team, but I’m trying to see how we gel in our chemistry. It still doesn’t feel right. It was a great win and we’ll take it.”
It might be a work in progress, but that balanced scoring attack allowed the Lions to put the ball in the bucket and set up their defense. Ritter is never shy about extending his defense and making its opponents work for everything. It did just that Saturday night.
“When we’re all firing on all cylinders we can score in many ways, we get a lot of stops defensively,” Stacker said. “Hopefully we can keep doing that.”
Ritter led 30-24 at halftime, but outscored East Side 22-13 in the third quarter to open up a 52-37 lead headed into the fourth. It was too big of a gap for the Flyers to overcome.
“We did not show up tonight,” East St. Louis coach Mark Chambers said. “We didn’t execute. We didn’t play our game. Any time we don’t execute and play the way we’re capable of playing this can happen. It’s one of those things we’ll learn from it, we’ll grow from it.”
The No. 2 large school, East St. Louis (8-2) had its four-game win streak snapped. The Flyers were fresh off a 76-61 win at Belleville West on Friday night. Chambers said his team looked just fine before the game, but once the ball went up the Flyers were unable to convert on their short-range chances and that doomed them.
“I think we missed like 20 layups,” Chambers said. “Any time you’re playing at this level and miss that many lay ups you’re going to lose. It is what it is.”
Senior point guard and Missouri recruit Christian Jones had five points, five rebounds and three steals on a woeful shooting night that included just one made field goal. Junior standout Macaleb Rich scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds. No one else scored more than seven points.
Chambers has sky-high expectations for his team and Saturday’s showing was nowhere near its potential. While he was frustrated in the moment when he took a step back he acknowledged it is December and the end goal is to play at your best in March. There are bumps along the road during the long winter season and this was one he hopes can be a pivot point for the Flyers.
“We have a ton of talent and sometimes things need to happen. I think this is the case,” Chambers said. “This needed to happen for us and I think it’ll make us grow.”