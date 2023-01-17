Cardinal Ritter's depth wears out Borgia for 12th successive win

WASHINGTON — The bus ride from Cardinal Ritter to Borgia is long on a good day.

It’s longer when you miss your exit off the interstate as the Lions boys basketball team did Tuesday night.

So long it looked like they may have left their shooting touch in the heart of Franklin County.

“It was a long bus ride,” Ritter junior guard Clayton Jackson said. “We were getting off the bus and nothing was falling.”

Ritter overcame its early shooting woes and rallied past Borgia for a 58-51 Archdiocesan Athletic Association win at Ray Degreeff Memorial Gym on the campus of Borgia High.

The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Ritter (13-3 overall, 4-0 league) has won 12 games in a row. The Lions exacted a small piece of vengeance after the Knights blew them off their home court last season for three quarters as they carried a mercy-rule running clock 33-point lead into the fourth. Ritter outscored Borgia 36-20 in the fourth but still lost 72-65.

That result was firmly in Ritter’s head as it prepared for Tuesday night’s conference clash.

“For what we do, how we talk and where we are those things shouldn’t happen like that,” Ritter coach Ryan Johnson said. “We should always be in the game. If we lose we lose, but we should always be in the game.”

The No. 7 small school, Borgia (15-2, 5-1) grabbed a 15-12 lead at the end of the first quarter and built on it in the second. The Knights were led by senior guard Grant Schroeder and junior swingman Adam Rickman. The duo combined for 19 of Borgia’s 30 first-half points as it took a 30-26 lead into the locker room.

Schroeder was lethal when he could get his feet set and fire away from long range. He finished with 20 points, hit three 3-pointers and grabbed four rebounds. The 6-foot-6 Rickman went to work in the paint against the long and rangy Lions. He stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals.

One of Schroeder’s long-range buckets pushed Borgia’s lead to 37-26 — its largest of the night — with 6 minutes and 10 seconds to play in the third.

But Schroeder picked up his third foul late in the second quarter and then was whistled for his fourth foul midway through the third. He was forced to shuttle in and out of the lineup as Borgia coach Dave Neier rotated offense-defense with his standout scorer.

Mere minutes after Schroeder had to come out Ritter found its scoring touch. After missing what seemed like an endless number of close-range bunnies, layups and quality looks, the Lions started to get the kind bounces off the rim.

“We’re just off by a second, whether it’s a layup, a free throw, a pass. Everything was just off,” Johnson said. “It was just a matter of time was the phrase I gave them.”

They whittled the Knights lead all the way down and tied the game at 37 when junior guard Quentin Parker dropped in a layup with 2:38 remaining in the third.

Schroeder came right back in and subsequently gave the Knights the lead back when he hit a pair of free throws but the Lions immediately answered as Jackson knocked down a 3-pointer for a 40-39 lead.

Jackson was sensational as he scored a team-best 16 points to go along with six rebounds, five assists and a steal. He said the Lions just needed to stay calm and trust that their shots would start to fall.

“We were just being more patient,” Jackson said. “Yesterday in practice was them running their zone and getting the looks that we wanted, I think was key for us.”

Once the Lions took the lead they never gave it back. They led 42-39 at the start of the fourth quarter and it was in the final period their depth appeared to wear down the Knights.

Ritter went 11 players deep Tuesday but has even more on the bench. Parker was part of the reserve unit and was excellent as he scored 10 points and hauled in six rebounds. It may be more glamorous to be a starter but the Lions have been outstanding this season because they don’t care about glamour, they care about results.

“People don’t want to face 15. Today it was about 12, we didn’t quite get to 15, but there’s a lot of guys over here,” Johnson said. “I keep that standard that I put on them and that expectation every day if you’re not doing your job the next person is up. I can’t sit these guys over here when they’re ready to play and you’re not. That’s iron sharpening iron to me.”

It’s also softening up Ritter’s opponent. When the Lions dip into the bench they don’t lose production. They continue to get good energy and execution which is hard to match over the course of 32 minutes.

“It kind of makes it easier on us, the second group,” Parker said. “The first group goes their hardest on defense and offense and they really create for the second group.”

Nine players scored for Ritter as junior guard Derrick Rivers and junior guard Ryan Atkins each scored seven points and combined for 10 rebounds. Junior forward James Porter had four points and hauled in a team-best nine rebounds.

Equally as impressive as the results this season is that Johnson has found a way to get consistent buy-in from his roster. After three successive state semifinal appearances and a Class 3 state title in 2020 and a Class 5 crown in 2021, Johnson doesn’t have to prove he knows what he’s talking about, it’s in the trophy case. He’s got the Lions rowing together in the same direction and they’re on the path to another impressive season.

“I think it’s the culture we’re creating. We have an expectation of perfection which we know we’ll never reach," Johnson said. “If I give you everything I’ve got and I don’t reach perfection it’s OK because here comes somebody else. You can only give everything you’ve got for so long. It’s a long game. I can’t go hard for 32 minutes. It allows everybody to get some time and get out there.”

Cardinal Ritter 58, Borgia 51