CBC (20-7) vs. Francis Howell (28-1)

When, where: 7:45 p.m., Francis Howell Central
Up next: Winner of Rock Bridge (23-4) and Kickapoo (19-9) in a semifinal at 9:35 p.m. March 20 at JQH Arena in Springfield.
Streaming: CBCcsn.com
Breakdown: A rematch of last year’s Class 5 semifinals when CBC rallied past Howell for a 64-62 win and went on to finish as the runner up. The Cadets make their fifth quarterfinal appearance since 2014. They are led by standout guard and North Carolina recruit Caleb Love. The most decorated area basketball player since Chaminade’s Jayson Tatum in 2016, Love averages 26.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 steals per game. He’s also a proven shot blocker when presented the opportunity. Sophomore point guard Robert Martin averages 10 points and 4.6 assists per game. Junior guard Chevalier Brenson is good for 8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Larry Hughes Jr. averages 8.4 points per game. Sophomore guard Mikhail Abdul-Hamid is a deadly long-range shooter as he’s hit 37 of his 78 attempts.
Howell makes its third quarterfinal appearance in school history. Howell’s lone loss this season came to Trinity in the MICDS Holiday Tournament championship game, 58-52. They have outscored their opponents on average this season 69-48. Senior swingman Matt Schark is the program’s all-time leading scorer. A Jefferson College baseball recruit, Schark averages 20.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Junior guard Sam Maddox averages 10.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Senior forward Justin Williams is good for 10 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Junior post Sam Thompson (6-foot-10) chips in with 8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. Junior guard Preston Fortner averages 8.2 points and 5.6 assists per game.