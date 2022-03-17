CBC blitzes past Chaminade in third quarter to reach Class 6 title game

SPRINGFIELD — John Bol can’t contain his excitement.

Rob Martin won’t be excited until the job is finished.

A 7-foot-2 sophomore center for the CBC basketball team, Bol made his state semifinal debut Thursday and was beyond thrilled to have the opportunity.

“It did not hit me until I was getting taped today,” Bol said with his megawatt smile. “This being my first season it means a lot to me. I’m really excited right now.”

The senior point guard, Martin was a picture of poise and focus moments after CBC beat rival Chaminade 70-52 in the Class 6 semifinals Thursday at the JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University.

“It feels good, but we have to get the job done,” Martin said. “Freshman year we didn’t get the job done. I’m excited I’m back my last year.”

The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com boys basketball rankings, CBC (25-6) advanced to play Nixa (28-3) in the Class 6 championship game at 4 p.m. Friday at JQH Arena. It’s the second title game appearance for the Cadets in the last four years and their third in coach Justin Tatum’s nine seasons at the helm. They won the Class 5 crown in 2014 and finished as the Class 5 runner-up in 2019.

Martin started as a freshman that year and vividly remembers the disappointment and sadness that permeated the locker room that night. He and his fellow seniors have no interest in repeating that scene.

“I saw how our seniors went out our freshman year even though I didn’t play much due to injury,” senior guard Larry Hughes Jr. said. “I don’t want that feeling in my last game as a high school player.”

The Cadets, who won their 12th consecutive game, gave themselves the opportunity to win the title with an explosive third quarter that broke open their grudge match with the rival Red Devils. The Metro Catholic Conference heavyweights split their two regular-season meetings.

The No. 4 large school, Chaminade (24-7) effectively took the ball out of Martin’s hands in the first half, which forced CBC to play slower than it likes. When Martin is at the wheel of the offense he has carte blanche to make the best play.

Chaminade sent a double team at Martin much of the half, which put ball-handling duties on senior guard Justus Johnson. A defensive stalwart, Johnson averages 3.6 points per game and hasn’t scored in double digits this season.

With Chaminade focused on Martin, Johnson got the Cadets into their half-court sets and took advantage of his scoring opportunities. He scored eight points, handed out four assists, made three steals and turned the ball over once.

“Justus did great,” CBC coach Justin Tatum said. “The last couple of years handling the ball was up and down for him in tough situations. The growth he showed today on this stage was tremendous.”

CBC led 24-22 at halftime. Chaminade senior guard Nate Straughter was sensational as he scored 13 of the Red Devils first-half points. He finished with 24 points, four steals and made all 10 of his free throws.

Chaminade’s recipe for success this season was sharing the scoring load and finding the best shot on each possession. In the first half Straughter was the beneficiary of the Red Devils’ unselfishness.

“They set me up for an open shot. My guys trusted me,” Straughter said. “It felt good knowing I was helping my team trying to get a win. We always like the ball to go in, but I wasn’t paying attention to it. I was more focused on us as a team and us doing what we needed to win the ball game.”

Chaminade opened up the third quarter by sending a double team at Martin, which left Johnson all alone for a wing 3-pointer. A lanky lefty, Johnson stepped up and buried it to kick start 13-0 run that gave the Cadets a commanding 37-22 lead midway through the quarter.

CBC’s defense got Chaminade out of sync and then feasted on turnovers for dunks, layups and pull-up jumpers.

Sophomore guard Nassir Binion buried a jump shot to push the Cadets' lead to 49-29 with 53 seconds to play in the period.

“We turned the ball over and they were live ball turnovers that resulted in layups or free throws, easy opportunities which cracked it open,” Chaminade coach Frank Bennett said.

CBC led 49-35 headed into the fourth quarter. Chaminade cobbled together an 11-5 run that trimmed CBC's lead to 54-46 midway through the quarter. The Red Devils got as close as 58-50 after junior guard Nilavan Jotham Daniels hit a pair of free throws with 3 minutes and 50 seconds to go.

But Martin was money at the free throw line down the stretch as he hit 11 of his 14 attempts. He finished with 29 points, two assists and four rebounds.

Hughes was rock solid as he had 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Bol scored 12 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked five shots but affected several others.

CBC went deep into the bench and played five reserves, which Tatum said was a huge factor over four quarters.

“We eventually wore them down in my opinion,” Tatum said. “That was one of our goals, to keep pressure on their point guard and make other guys score the ball.”

Chaminade junior point guard BJ Ward scored 11 points and Daniels had eight, but no other Red Devil scored more than four points.

“I think the big part was communication. We stressed a lot of that in practice this past week,” Hughes said. “They do a lot of movement and slipping and stuff so we had to be physical, talk on defense, get our hands out and we were able to shut them down a little bit in the second half.”

Chaminade will play for third place for the second consecutive season. Last year the Red Devils beat Fort Zumwalt North to end their season on a win. This year they'll face Staley. It’s not the game they came to play, but it’s the one they have in front of them. Just to be in this position this season was something the Red Devils’ seniors would never forget.

“I’ve been going to Chaminade since seventh grade and since seventh grade I’ve been driven to this moment,” Straughter said. “It’s hard to put into words. It means a lot to me we made it this far. Even though it didn’t go the way we wanted it to, I’m still glad we got to come down here.”

CBC will once again play for a championship. Four quarters are all that separate Martin, Hughes, Johnson and the other seniors from ending their careers with a win. There's no other way they'd like to go out.

"They’re starving for it," Tatum said. "I’m excited to be here. I’ve been here a couple of times and nobody in my locker room has won a ring and I don’t want to be selfish. I have to find a way to help them out."

