CBC, Chaminade, Vashon seasons end with cancellation of state tournament

As of Saturday night, the CBC basketball team hadn’t been told it played its last game.

The Cadets had just beaten Francis Howell in a Class 5 quarterfinal and advanced to their second consecutive state semifinal and third since 2014. For a program that had state championship aspirations after a runner-up finish last year, it wouldn’t generally take a team photo commemorating its quarterfinal final win.

Facing the uncertainty of the evolving coronavirus pandemic, the Cadets did just that.

“Normally we wouldn’t do that for a quarterfinal,” CBC athletics director Rocky Streb said. “It’s nice to have a frameable team picture.”

It’s the last photo the Cadets will have of the 2019-20 season. On Monday morning, the Missouri State High School Activities Association announced it was canceling the Class 4 and 5 state semifinals and championships set for Friday and Saturday at JQH Arena and Hammons Student Center on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield.

MSHSAA was the last state association in America to cancel or postpone its tournament. It was just one of five that played games over the weekend. The other four — Iowa, Louisiana, Nebraska and New Mexico — completed their tournaments with limited spectators either Friday or Saturday.