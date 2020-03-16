CBC, Chaminade, Vashon seasons end with cancellation of state tournament

As of Saturday night, the CBC basketball team hadn’t been told it played its last game.
The Cadets had just beaten Francis Howell in a Class 5 quarterfinal and advanced to their second consecutive state semifinal and third since 2014. For a program that had state championship aspirations after a runner-up finish last year, it wouldn’t generally take a team photo commemorating its quarterfinal final win.
Facing the uncertainty of the evolving coronavirus pandemic, the Cadets did just that.
“Normally we wouldn’t do that for a quarterfinal,” CBC athletics director Rocky Streb said. “It’s nice to have a frameable team picture.”
It’s the last photo the Cadets will have of the 2019-20 season. On Monday morning, the Missouri State High School Activities Association announced it was canceling the Class 4 and 5 state semifinals and championships set for Friday and Saturday at JQH Arena and Hammons Student Center on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield.
MSHSAA was the last state association in America to cancel or postpone its tournament. It was just one of five that played games over the weekend. The other four — Iowa, Louisiana, Nebraska and New Mexico — completed their tournaments with limited spectators either Friday or Saturday.
The Class 4 and 5 quarterfinal games were played Saturday at high school gyms across Missouri with a limited attendance of 60 “essential personnel” as determined by the competing schools. The Class 1-3 state championships were played with 150 spectators per team allowed in JQH Arena and Hammons Student Center. The schedule was modified and all third-place games were canceled. Student-athletes for competing teams were screened for fevers as a precaution when they entered JQH Arena.
Missouri’s high school tournament was the last active sporting event in the country and now that it has been halted, there is heartbreak for the seniors for Class 5 participants CBC and Chaminade and Class 4’s Vashon — the three area schools that remained alive.
“It’s just difficult for our kids,” Chaminade coach Frank Bennett said. “They’re the ones who sacrificed a ton. I 100 percent understand MSHSAA’s decision, but it’s tough to swallow.”
All 16 teams that advanced to the semifinals in Class 5 and 4 will receive trophies and the players will receiver medals commemorating their achievement.
Chaminade has played in a state semifinal five of the last six seasons. Its string of four consecutive semifinals came to end last season when it was beaten in the first round of the district tournament. Bennett was appreciative that his Red Devils had the opportunity to play their quarterfinal on Saturday and earn the distinction as a semifinalist.
“It’s a hard thing to do,” Bennett said. “To see them stay the course and battle through to get back to the final four, I think it’s amazing.”
Vashon won the Class 3 state championship last season and won the Class 4 championship in 2016 and 2017. The senior-laden Wolverines were a heavy favorite to claim their fourth title in five seasons.
Coach Tony Irons said on Twitter that Vashon plans on hanging a championship banner to celebrate a season cut short.
“My kids deserve it. Other qualifiers should do the same,” he wrote.
CBC was on a mission to return to the championship game after falling short last year against Rock Bridge. Led by senior guard Caleb Love, the most accomplished area boys basketball player since Chaminade’s Jayson Tatum in 2016, the Cadets had their eyes on the big prize, despite an undersized roster and guard-heavy roster.
“It’s painful (for it to end),” Streb said. “I thought Coach (Justin) Tatum did the best coaching job of his career this year. Being a wrestling guy he made a basketball fan out of me. This year I wanted it to go on forever.”