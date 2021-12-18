CBC cruises to win over Memphis Overton; SLUH downs Confluence

KIRKWOOD – Eric Holmes already has taken his share of long rides after a loss.

He wasn’t all that disappointed to pass that feeling along to someone else Saturday night.

CBC never trailed as it cruised to a 79-67 win over Memphis Overton at the penultimate game of the Midwest Showdown Shootout at St. Louis Community College – Meramec.

A senior post for CBC, Holmes stepped into the starting lineup with the task of trying to contain Overton’s Isaiah Regular. One of the top senior prospects in Tennessee, the 6-foot-8 Regular is a load.

“They said he was (real good), and I saw it,” Holmes said. “It was fun, I enjoyed myself.”

The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, CBC (5-3) has won four in a row after opening with three losses to the best out-of-area competition it could schedule. After hitting the road after those losses, Holmes was happy someone else is headed home feeling unfulfilled.

“It’s a good win because they’re going home on that long ride with an ‘L,’” Holmes said. “That’s always great.”