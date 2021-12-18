CBC cruises to win over Memphis Overton

KIRKWOOD – Eric Holmes already has taken his share of long rides after a loss.
He wasn’t all that disappointed to pass that feeling along to someone else Saturday night.
CBC never trailed as it cruised to a 79-67 win over Memphis Overton at the penultimate game of the Midwest Showdown Shootout at St. Louis Community College – Meramec.
A senior post for CBC, Holmes stepped into the starting lineup with the task of trying to contain Overton’s Isaiah Regular. One of the top senior prospects in Tennessee, the 6-foot-8 Regular is a load.
“They said he was (real good), and I saw it,” Holmes said. “It was fun, I enjoyed myself.”
The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, CBC (5-3) has won four in a row after opening with three losses to the best out-of-area competition it could schedule. After hitting the road after those losses, Holmes was happy someone else is headed home feeling unfulfilled.
“It’s a good win because they’re going home on that long ride with an ‘L,’” Holmes said. “That’s always great.”
CBC was without senior guard Larry Hughes Jr., who was out with an injury. With their starting two-guard on the bench, the Cadets asked senior point guard Robert Martin to slide over one spot. Senior guard Justus Johnson handled more point guard duties. Fresh off the football field as a top-notch defensive back who signed with Murray State earlier this week, Johnson had an excellent overall game as he scored seven points, grabbed three rebounds, handed out three assists, made three steals and even came up with a block. A defensive pest, Johnson took every opportunity to get under the Wolverines' skin. He said not having Hughes changes the Cadets personne,l but not their approach.
“It’s a big blow, but we have to play defense, play our kind of basketball,” Johnson said. “Our brand of basketball isn’t one person wins us the game, everyone wins us the game.”
Martin scored a team-high 17 points, grabbed four rebounds and handed out four assists. Holmes had nine points, and sophomore guard Nassir Binion came on as a reserve and thrived as he scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. He did most of his damage in the fourth quarter as the Cadets led by as many as 21.
CBC led 37-26 at halftime, despite 7-foot-2 sophomore center Jon Bol picking up three fouls and being relegated to the bench. He finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and blocked two shots, but the Cadets extended their lead when he wasn’t on the court.
“We were able to find the gaps in the zone early. We were able to get in the middle and exploit the back end and get layups,” CBC coach Justin Tatum said. “We weren’t making jump shots early, but, when we were able to attack the interior of their zone, it got us going.”
Overton (8-3) was without 6-8 junior Jailen Hardaway, but brought more than enough firepower to put a scare into CBC as it prepared for Saturday’s matchup. Regular finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and blocked five shots. Junior guard Jordan Frison had 10 points, and senior guard Jherrone Jones scored 12 points to go with three rebounds and four assists.
“We were definitely concerned with what we’d seen on film,” Tatum said. “Our goal was to try and take (Regular) out of it and make (Frison) take tough shots and see if we could beat them in transition.”
CBC did just that as it opened up a 23-point lead in the third quarter.
“Moving the ball, getting layups, playing defense and getting out on the fast break, that’s how we get big leads,” Johnson said.
SLUH 67, Confluence 41 – Nick Kramer scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Jr. Billikens used a huge fourth-quarter surge to blow out the Titans.
The No. 5 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, St. Louis U. High (5-2) outscored Confluence, 21-8, in the final period to take full control of the game.
“In the second half, we went to a little zone and it worked for us. We stayed in it,” SLUH coach Erwin Claggett said. “They became a little stagnant and we got some run outs and that was it.”
Junior guard Aaron Walker Jr. scored 13 points. Senior guard Luke Johnston had eight points and eight rebounds.
SLUH 6-foot-6 junior post Zachary Ortwerth had eight points, eight rebounds and took three charges.
A St. Louis U. signee, Kramer stuffed the stat sheet as he had 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals on top of his game-high 26 points.
“All of it kind of came together,” Claggett said. “They gang rebounded and I was really happy to see that. Once we rebound it, we’ve got four or five perimeter players on the floor. We can run a little bit.”
The No. 4 small school, Confluence (4-3) got a team-high 17 points from senior guard Trasean White. He hauled in five rebounds, too.
SLUH was back in action a day after it scheduled Metro Catholic Conference game with CBC was postponed out of an abundance of caution due to potential exposure to COVID-19.
Claggett said a player within the SLUH program tested positive and was on the mend. By waiting until Saturday to play, it allowed SLUH one more day to test its players.
“I was really happy (we waited to play),” Claggett said. “It gave us another day to test, to make sure everything was right. It’s scary when it hits home. It definitely hit home.”
Mount Vernon 49, Pattonville 43 – Missouri State signee NJ Benson scored 14 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to lead the Rams past the Pirates.
Mount Vernon (6-3) trailed 24-14 at half but dug out of the deficit by feeding senior DaShaunsae King. The 6-foot-3 power forward posted up in the paint and went to work as he scored 10 of his 14 points in the third quarter. He gave the Rams the lead for good on a layup with 1 minute and 55 seconds to play.
The No. 8 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Pattonville (4-4) has lost back-to-back games after falling to Troy 64-63 Friday night in the GAC/Suburban Shootout. The Pirates were led by senior guard and St. Louis U. signee Kellen Thames, who scored 20 points, grabbed six rebounds, handed out three assists and had a pair of steals.