CBC escapes De Smet as Taylor's tying attempt rims out

CREVE COEUR — Justin Tatum turned his back when Brian Taylor pulled up from just beyond the arc.

The CBC basketball coach, Tatum couldn’t look. The crowd’s reaction would let him know if he had another overtime game on his hands.

“Taylor is a hell of a player,” Tatum said. “I was nervous.”

A senior standout guard for De Smet and one of the top contenders for Metro Catholic Conference player of the year, Taylor’s game-tying attempt as the final seconds ticked away looked good out of his hand. It was a little long, caught the back iron of the rim and rattled out. CBC point guard Rob Martin grabbed the rebound and was fouled with less than a second to play. He buried both free throws to finish CBC's thrilling 65-60 win over De Smet in a MCC showdown Friday at De Smet.

“I thought he made it, I’m not going to lie,” Martin said about Taylor’s long-range look. “I’m glad he missed it.”

The No. 2 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, CBC (10-5 overall, 1-1 league) has won back-to-back games after losing at Chaminade in overtime last Friday. The Cadets extended their win streak over De Smet to five in a row and have taken 21 of the last 22 meetings.

CBC was fortunate to escape with this one. After leading 28-25 at halftime, the Cadets looked like they were on the verge of taking control of the game at the end of the third quarter when they got into a groove and cobbled together a 13-6 run that opened up a 46-36 lead headed into the fourth. Martin, who’s also on the short list for the conference’s top player, drained a pair of 3-pointers during that span, including a slick crossover that freed him of his defender on the right wing.

Senior guard Larry Hughes Jr. had a long-range shot fall in that run as the Cadets were cooking.

“We know CBC is a team of runs,” De Smet coach Kent Williams said. “You make a couple of turnovers and a couple of quick shots and they can jump on you in a hurry and they did in that spot.”

The No. 4 large school, De Smet (10-5, 2-2) was down but far from out. Junior guard Justin Duff jumped into the passing lane on CBC’s first possession and took it the other way for a layup not 20 seconds into the fourth. Duff finished with 11 points, six rebounds and a pair of steals.

Taylor, who signed with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, spent all night making the litany of defenders CBC threw at him miserable. He was nearly unstoppable as he scored 11 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter. He also had eight rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Taylor’s 3-pointer with 52 seconds to play cut CBC’s lead to 59-54.

The Spartans closed within two points when senior forward Isaiah Robinson knocked down a pair of free throws to make it 62-60 with 9.3 seconds to play. Robinson finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Every time De Smet appeared poised to tie the game or take the lead, CBC got a big bucket from someone. Most games it's Martin making those plays. Friday night it was Hughes. He finished a pair of tough layups in traffic to keep the Cadets in front. Senior guard Kendall Huston dropped in a runner with 2 minutes and 14 seconds to play that was clutch as the Spartans dared him to score as they locked up CBC’s other playmakers. Huston finished with four points, two rebounds and three assists.

“Not one person can win the game for us. It takes a team effort,” Hughes said. “We have guys coming off the bench, the eighth man or ninth man, whoever it is has to be ready to step up and make winning plays. We have to be out there and play as one.”

Hughes was solid as he stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, eight rebounds, two steals and a block. His jump shot wasn’t falling early in the game so Tatum told him to attack the basket. He listened and good things happened in crunch time.

“We go as Rob goes, but we finish as Larry plays,” Tatum said. “If he plays well and he attacks the basket and does things like making free throws or putting pressure on with his defense, then we’ll always have a chance to win the game. Rob is going to keep us in the game, but Larry can help us finish.”

Martin finished with 28 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. He was frustrated with himself after the game after missing three key free throws in the final 1:41 that could have taken the drama out of the end.

“I missed some free throws,” Martin said. “We have to make free throws and the game won’t be that close.”

Close games have been the Spartans’ bugaboo this season. Three of De Smet’s five losses have been by three or fewer points, one was by four and on Friday night it was five. Williams was proud of the way his team battled to the finish in front of a packed house.

“I give our guys a lot of credit, they had a lot of heart. We fought right back,” Williams said. “We’ve got five losses and they all came down to the last possession. We’ve got to get one of those.”

