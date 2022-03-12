CBC holds off SLUH, makes third semifinal appearance in four seasons

ST. CHARLES — Larry Hughes Jr. drove to the basket whether Zach Ortwerth was there or not.

A senior guard for the CBC basketball team, Hughes leaped in the lane for a transition layup when he collided with Ortwerth.

The whistle blew, the ball fell through the net and Ortwerth was called for a block. Hughes connected on the ensuing free throw to give the Cadets some breathing room as CBC held off St. Louis U. High for a 53-40 win in a Class 6 quarterfinal Saturday at Lindenwood University's Hyland Arena.

“I was either going to go over him or go through him,” Hughes said. “I just focused on finishing the basket.”

The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, CBC (24-6) advanced to its third state semifinal in the last four years. It will face Metro Catholic Conference rival Chaminade (23-7) at 4 p.m. Thursday at Missouri State University's JQH Arena.

CBC and Chaminade split their regular season meetings with each defending their home court. The Cadets have won 11 games in a row and extended their win streak over the Jr. Billikens to eight.

That CBC is on the road back to state is in large part due to Hughes, senior point guard Rob Martin and its bench. Four of the Cadets' starters were tagged with two fouls in the first half and had either three or four fouls at the end. CBC coach Justin Tatum went 10 players deep as he navigated the choppy water of foul trouble much of the afternoon.

“It’s normal. We’ve played 29 games and 11 of my guys have played 20 or more games, so it’s something we’re used to doing but we don’t want to do it at this time of year,” Tatum said. “We want our starters in there to finish the game.”

Hughes shuttled in and out of the lineup much of the game due to fouls, but came alive when his team needed him. He scored seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter. When he drew the blocking foul on Ortwerth, the Jr. Billikens cut the lead to 41-39 midway through the final period. Hughes pushed it to 44-39.

“Those guys closed it out at the end and that was that,” SLUH coach Erwin Claggett said.

The No. 5 large school, SLUH (18-8) likes to play at a deliberate pace on both end of the court and executed its game plan much of the afternoon. Junior point guard AJ Walker stole the ball on CBC’s opening possession of the game and went the other way for a layup and was fouled. Walker was a catalyst for the Jr. Billikens and finished with 13 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal. SLUH held a 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“He’s one of the better point guards in the state, he’s coming into his own,” Claggett said. “I’m expecting big things out of him going forward.”

Neither team could get into much of an offensive flow in the first half as there were 21 fouls called and 24 free throws attempted.

CBC started to show signs of breaking loose in the last two minutes of the second quarter as Martin scored four points and sophomore guard Anthony Gause knocked down a 3-pointer off a nice feed from senior guard Kendal Huston to give the Cadets a 29-22 lead at halftime. It was the largest lead of the half for either team.

Walker was rock solid in the third quarter and senior swingman Nick Kramer came to life. Saddled with three fouls in the first half, the 6-foot-4 Kramer scored half of his 14 points in the period. He dropped in a nice layup off a long-distance feed from senior guard Jaden McClain to trim CBC’s lead to 39-34 with 1 minute and 38 seconds to play in the third. Walker scored another tough bucket to make it 39-36 headed into the fourth quarter.

A St. Louis U. recruit, Kramer finished with 14 points, three rebounds and two steals.

Tatum stole a few minutes of rest for Martin at the start of the fourth quarter. He and Hughes critical down the stretch as they were the only Cadets to score in the final period.

“He and Rob don’t complain about what the last play was they have to figure out how to win the game,” Tatum said. “I knew Larry was going to trust him with the decision making and coming back in, doing his job and he helped us out with rebounding a lot.”

Hughes had nine points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block. Martin finished the game with 27 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals. SLUH knew it would have a hard time keeping Martin, the newly named MCC player of the year, from scoring. The Jr. Billikens hoped they could limit his opportunities to share the ball and avoid damage from the other Cadets. It nearly worked. CBC sophomore center John Bol had five points, nine rebounds and blocked four shots, but none of the other Cadet had more than one field goal.

“What Rob gets we wanted him to be a volume shooter and get it with a lot of shots. That would take away some of the other guys,” Claggett said. “I thought we did a really good job of that. We got it right where we needed it. It came down right to the end. They made more plays than us.”

CBC was muted in its postgame celebration. The Cadets have been working to be in this position since last season ended with a buzzer-beater in the district title game with Chaminade.

“I don’t really feel anything. The job is not finished,” Martin said. “Until I get the job finished, that’s when it’ll kick in.”

SLUH was holding out hope it could make its first semifinal since 2016. The Jr. Billikens hurt their chances as they went 2-of-7 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. It was a tough way for SLUH’s seniors to go out. Claggett misses all his seniors when their time is through, but this group was especially close to him. They’ve been the backbone of the program the last four years.

“All the guys came in as freshmen and I threw them right in the fire their first year. They got beat up early,” Claggett said. “It’s hard to see them every day, see them grow as people, grow as players and grow as a unit and develop and push the program to where we’re used to seeing it and to know at practice I’m not going to see those guys again, it’s bittersweet. I’m very proud of the work they’ve done since they’ve been at SLUH."

