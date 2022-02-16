CBC overcomes early foul trouble to beat SLUH, extends winning streak to five

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Justus Johnson and Kendal Huston weren’t with the CBC basketball team when the season began in November.

The two senior guards were in the final weeks of the football season where they were integral parts of the defense as the Cadets won the Class 6 state championship. Huston was a wrecking ball at linebacker, while Johnson was a lockdown defender at cornerback.

Nearly three full months later, Johnson and Huston have fully transitioned in basketball shape and were in the starting lineup when CBC beat St. Louis U. High 64-45 in a Metro Catholic Conference clash Wednesday night at DC Wilcutt Gym on the campus of CBC High.

The pair combined for six points and CBC coach Justin Tatum couldn’t have been happier.

“It’s the only way you’re going to win a championship or win games is to have guys who understand their role, don’t care about points, know where the pass is supposed to go and love to guard,” Tatum said. “And they’re state champions in football, they know what a winning mentality is. I can’t take them off the floor because of what they do for us.”

The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, CBC (18-6 overall, 6-1 league) has won five consecutive games, 10 of its last 11 and ran its win streak over SLUH to seven in a row.

Wednesday night’s win looked like it could get out of hand early. CBC senior point guard Robert Martin was flying around the first few minutes and helped catapult the Cadets to a quick 14-3 lead. But he was whistled for his second foul with 3 minutes and 39 seconds to play in the period and retreated to the bench. Moments later, Huston was tagged with his second foul and was subsequently substituted.

With two of CBC’s primary pieces out of commission, SLUH got into a rhythm. Senior point guard Jaden McClain had a five-point burst and the Jr. Billikens started clicking to close within 14-11 with just more than 10 seconds to go.

“It’s definitely a difficult situation for the team,” Martin said. “Coach doesn’t think to sit me early. Guys had to step up. They got on a run when we got subs in, but that’s just on me making smarter decisions. That’s what I have to work on.”

CBC senior guard Larry Hughes Jr. blunted some of that momentum when he knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to pump the lead back to 17-11 headed in to the second quarter.

“It was a breakdown and we capitalized on it,” SLUH coach Erwin Claggett said. “That gave them a little momentum, but I was pleased because the fight was there.”

The No. 5 large school, SLUH (15-6, 3-4) continued to hang tough in the second quarter as Tatum went deep into his bench as fouls started to mount on his regulars.

SLUH tied the game at 23 all when senior guard Jack Christanell knocked down a corner 3 with 4:36 to play in the half.

The Jr. Billikens were poised to take a lead when senior swingman and St. Louis U. signee Nick Kramer raced the other way for a dunk only to watch the ball pop out of the rim. CBC senior forward Mikhail Abdul-Hamid snagged the rebound and sprinted the other way for a coast-to-coast, one-handed dunk of his own to give CBC a 27-24 lead with 1:59 to go.

CBC took a 29-25 lead into halftime.

The pace of the game was just the way SLUH likes it. Transition points were hard to come by as the Jr. Billikens grinded their way through their offensive sets. Nothing came easy defensively for CBC.

“It was choppy,” Claggett said. “It was kind of in the mud how we want it, except we got into some foul trouble.”

The fouls mounted on both sides as CBC finished with 28 team fouls and SLUH had 21. SLUH junior point guard AJ Walker was whistled for his fourth and fifth fouls in the final minute of the third period. Senior center Kevin Hogan and junior forward Zach Ortwerth already were on the bench with four fouls apiece.

Kramer knocked down one of two free throws to cut CBC's lead to 40-35 with 2:03 to go in the quarter. Martin ripped off a six-point run highlighted by him hauling in a desperate SLUH inbounds pass like a wide receiver and running with it for an easy layup as the Cadets took a 46-35 lead into the fourth.

Losing Walker completely changed the way SLUH played, and it couldn’t keep up without him.

“AJ is the head of the snake,” Claggett said. “He starts us offensively, he starts us defensively and, today, his foul trouble really hurt us and it changed the tone of the game big time.”

Tatum sent in his reserves to start the fourth quarter, and they kept the lead at nine points but went with a hockey-line substitution as all the starters returned in a group with 6:28 to play. Martin got busy on the offensive end and sophomore post John Bol was active in the paint scoring.

Martin finished with 22 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. The 7-foot-2 Bol scored 10 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked three shots. Hughes finished with 15 points and two steals.

“We had to adjust to foul trouble, things we know we’re going to see down the road if we keep winning,” Tatum said. “We’re supposed to have trust in guys coming off the bench to keep the momentum, but (we were) unable to in the first half. When the starters got back and in a groove they opened it back up.”

Kramer had nine points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. McClain had nine points and six rebounds. Sophomore guard Charlie Isom-McCall had nine points, three rebounds and two assists, too.

CBC wraps up the regular season Friday when it hosts Chaminade to determine the MCC champion. A win and the Cadets will claim the title outright. CBC then hosts the Class 6 District 2 tournament.

“The road got us better for this run we’re going to go on,” Martin said. “I love playing at home.”

