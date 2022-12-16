CBC pushes past Chaminade despite Daniels' first-half heroics

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Nilavan Daniels dominated the CBC basketball team’s halftime talk Friday night.

He spent the first half torching the Cadets.

A senior shooting guard for Chaminade, Daniels scored 15 of his game-high 24 points in the second quarter and CBC was not thrilled about it.

“He’s a good player. He’s always hustling and stuff,” CBC junior guard Nassir Binion said. “We saw him do that and after the half we had to shut him down. We need to always look for him and make sure he doesn’t get near the basket.”

The plan worked well enough as CBC held off Chaminade 65-58 in a Metro Catholic Conference clash at CBC.

The No. 4 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, the reigning Class 6 and MCC champ, CBC (5-1 overall, 2-0 league) has won four in a row and its last three against Chaminade including a state semifinal last season.

As bad as Daniels burned the Cadets in the first half, the Red Devils as a whole went quiet in the fourth quarter as they scored seven points and just one field goal courtesy of a layup by sophomore guard Collin Perry.

“We just weren’t aggressive enough,” Chaminade coach Frank Bennett said. “I don’t want to take any credit away from them, but the things that were within our control we weren’t aggressive enough. That’s something we’re going to look at and we’re going to fix.”

As a conference the MCC is in the midst of a changing of the guard. The number of seniors on rosters who’ve been through the winter grind are few. The No. 2 large school, Chaminade (1-1, 0-1) has Daniels and senior point guard BJ Ward, who are among the most seasoned in the conference. CBC can’t match that experience, but its talent certainly shined on its home court.

Binion spent last season as a part-time starter and part-time rotation player. He’s turned into one of the Cadets' mainstays and was strong all night long as he scored 18 points, hauled in 10 rebounds and handed out two assists.

Junior guard Anthony Gause started but was in and out of the lineup with foul trouble much of the evening. He also saw a decent amount of time in a reserve role last season. He finished with eight points and two steals.

Senior guard Calvin Ross came off the bench and scored 12 points and had at least one steal.

Sophomore Terron Garret showed flashes of brilliance on both ends of the court. He created several scoring opportunities with his slick handles that sent his defender one way while he went the other. He finished with 14 points and four rebounds. There were times he looked like a sophomore getting his first real taste of the raucous gym and intense atmosphere that comes with MCC rivalry games.

"Last year we went through it, but we were on the bench," Binion said. "We knew we had to keep our composure and stay together as a team, not let the crowd hype us up so we take selfish shots."

CBC led 20-12 at the end of the first quarter after Garret pumped in five points in the last minute and 20 seconds.

But that’s when Daniels got hot. Despite being saddled with his second foul with 2 minutes and 22 seconds to play in the first quarter, the 6-foot-3 and 175-pound Daniels played like his hair was on fire. He scored nine consecutive points for the Red Devils at one point and did plenty of damage on the offensive glass as he finished with 10 rebounds. His 3-pointer with 5:06 to go in the period tied the game at 22 and drew a timeout from CBC.

“Nilavan plays extremely hard and that’s just his mindset. He prepares like he’s a coach. He plays a game like it’s his last game so you can tell it really means something to him,” Bennett said. “I’m not really surprised by his effort because that’s who he is. But for us to be better we have to get more guys on that same page.”

CBC got a 3-pointer from Garret with 12 seconds to go in the half to grab a 37-34 lead headed into the locker room.

With Daniels drawing more defensive attention the other Red Devils stepped up. Ward scored a layup off a steal on CBC’s opening possession. He then buried a pretty turn-around jumper to put Chaminade ahead 43-40. Binion answered with a 3-pointer on the other end to tie the game with 4:41.

Chaminade took a 47-43 lead when Perry coolly buried a pair of free throws with 2:25 on the clock. He finished with seven points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. But the lead was short lived as Gause scored a nice runner and then Binion added a layup to tie the game up.

After CBC senior guard Ali Booker missed the third of his three free throw attempts in the final seconds, Binion grabbed the offensive rebound and put it back up just before the buzzer to give the Cadets a 52-51 lead headed into the fourth.

CBC never trailed in the last quarter but it never led by more than four until the final half minute. Gause had a clutch 3-pointer to give the Cadets a 61-57 lead and a bit of breathing room with 3:02 to play.

“Some of those guys played in a lot of games last year and that light is starting to switch on for them," CBC coach Justin Tatum said. "They’re adjusting more quicker than if they hadn’t played. The experience is starting to kick in."

Chaminade got a solid performance from 6-foot-10 sophomore center Ben Winker who finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Both teams have to put Friday night’s showdown behind them in a hurry as they’ll take part in the Norm Stewart Classic on Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

CBC faces Kickapoo at 6 p.m. Chaminade draws Hickman in its own backyard at noon. The Red Devils will be on the bus at 7 a.m. with plenty to think about.

“You can’t sit up here and sulk and think about this one,” Bennett said. “You have to learn from it and apply what you learn to the next game and the next opportunity which is a good Hickman team.”

CBC has more time, but Tatum expects more of his roster to contribute Saturday night. He believes he has a deep team and tomorrow the Cadets will get the chance to prove it.

“It’s going to be fun. We’re going to have to go deeper in our bench against Kickapoo,” Tatum said. “Some of our guys are going to be worn out from tonight. We expect the rest of the guys on our bench to step up and help us out.”

CBC 65, Chaminade 58