CBC rallies past Chicago Kenwood in Highland Shootout finale

HIGHLAND — The cheer that erupted when he stepped out of the locker room, John Bol might as well have been a Beatle.
Or part of BTS.
A 7-foot-2 member of BTS.
CBC’s sophomore standout center was the star attraction as he posed for photos with pint-sized fans after the Cadets rallied for a thrilling 73-69 win over Kenwood in the finale of the Highland Shootout Saturday night on the campus of Highland High.
Bol enraptured the crowd as he scored 14 points, hauled in 17 rebounds and blocked six shots.
Every time Kenwood attacked the paint, there was an anticipation that Bol would get to the shot and redirect it.
“I’m going to do that all day. That’s what I do,” Bol said with a megawatt smile. “You cannot come into the paint and expect to score a simple layup on me. I’m excited, I’m excited we won. I’m happy I helped my team.”
The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, CBC (8-4) got a maestro performance from senior point guard Robert Martin who scored 26 points, handed out four assists and grabbed three rebounds as he was tabbed the game’s most valuable player.
“It was good. I love the competition,” Martin said. “I want to show the coaches I can play at the next level and that’s what I did I think.”
It took CBC awhile to get on track. The Cadets got smacked early as Kenwood led by 16 points late in the first quarter. A Chicago powerhouse and one of the top-ranked teams in Illinois, Kenwood (12-3) was the star attraction of the Highland Shootout with a starting five that includes four players with NCAA Division I opportunities. The Broncos were deadly from long range and did their best to turn the showcase finale into a snoozer.
“We were down a thousand,” CBC coach Justin Tatum said with a laugh.
Kenwood was rolling behind the energy and play of junior small forward Davius Loury. The 6-foot-7 Loury is a key piece for the Broncos. When he had to come to the bench in foul trouble it changed the complexion of the game.
“He’s a big part of what we do,” Kenwood coach Mike Irvin said. “When he picked up that second foul everything went downhill. He’s the one that can stretch out the defense, he can post up, he can do a lot of things.”
Loury finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.
The Cadets got a welcome spark from senior guard Larry Hughes Jr. Back in the lineup for the first time in five games, Hughes helped ignite the Cadets comeback with some timely 3-pointers of his own. He finished the game with 20 points and knocked down four of his six triples.
“My back was hurting. I was trying to fight through it but I decided to take some time off and get back right,” Hughes said. “I went out there with the mindset of being aggressive. I’m just out there having fun, playing with my team.”
CBC didn’t take its first lead of the game until Martin knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 67-66 with 1 minute and 20 seconds to play in the game. Kenwood junior guard Darrin Ames answered with his own 3-pointer to make it 69-67. Ames finished with a team-high 18 points.
After a Broncos timeout, CBC retook the lead for good when sophomore guard Anthony Gause canned a long-range shot from the right corner with 52 seconds to go. Gause finished with five points.
Gause played 15 minutes and those minutes were available after senior guard Justus Johnson suffered an apparent ankle injury just after checking into the game. CBC’s best on-ball defender and a backcourt staple, Johnson didn’t make it a full minute before he went down clutching his ankle in the first quarter.
“He’ll guard their best player full court,” Hughes said. “When he went down it was next man up. We had to turn up the defensive intensity and go out there and play for each other.”
Irvin was happy his team got the chance to play after the recent strife between the Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union that has led to in-person school not resuming as scheduled. As a result CPS athletics were put on hold but on Friday they were given the green light to resume competition. After just one practice the past week, Irvin thought the unexpected break may have played a role in the Cadets outscoring the Broncos 17-8 in the fourth quarter.
“We started out fast and we were sluggish after that,” Irvin said. “Having practiced one day this week didn’t help what we were trying to do. We were just happy to play.”
Kenwood senior guard Trey Pettigrew scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds and senior guard Darius Robinson had 17 points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals.
After opening the season with several losses to nationally ranked competition, Tatum was pumped the Cadets found a way to grind out a win over a high-quality opponent in a showcase game. It shows growth and that’s what he wants to see as the winter marches on.
“It’s what we built this schedule for,” Tatum said. “Hopefully we’re on to something good.”