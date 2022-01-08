CBC rallies past Chicago Kenwood in Highland Shootout finale

“My back was hurting. I was trying to fight through it but I decided to take some time off and get back right,” Hughes said. “I went out there with the mindset of being aggressive. I’m just out there having fun, playing with my team.”

CBC didn’t take its first lead of the game until Martin knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 67-66 with 1 minute and 20 seconds to play in the game. Kenwood junior guard Darrin Ames answered with his own 3-pointer to make it 69-67. Ames finished with a team-high 18 points.

After a Broncos timeout, CBC retook the lead for good when sophomore guard Anthony Gause canned a long-range shot from the right corner with 52 seconds to go. Gause finished with five points.

Gause played 15 minutes and those minutes were available after senior guard Justus Johnson suffered an apparent ankle injury just after checking into the game. CBC’s best on-ball defender and a backcourt staple, Johnson didn’t make it a full minute before he went down clutching his ankle in the first quarter.

“He’ll guard their best player full court,” Hughes said. “When he went down it was next man up. We had to turn up the defensive intensity and go out there and play for each other.”