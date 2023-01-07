CBC runs out of steam down stretch in Highland Shootout loss to Sacred Heart-Griffin

HIGHLAND — Playing top opponents is all part of the plan for the CBC boys basketball team.

The Cadets rallied late but stumbled down the stretch Saturday as they fell to the Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Cyclones 74-62 in the Highland Shootout.

Last weekend, CBC was defeated 63-50 by undefeated Briarcrest (Tenn.) in the championship game of the Mater Dei Christmas Tournament.

“We’re going for the six games at the end,” Cadets coach Justin Tatum said. “Right now, we call this the preseason for us to get prepared. All our guys need is to be put in these situations so when it’s time to put everything together, they know how it feels.

“So this is good for us.”

Zach Hawkinson, a 6-foot-5 senior, did major damage to the Cadets (9-7) in the shootout, posting 33 points and 17 rebounds. On Friday, Hawkinson had 26 points and 22 rebounds as the Cyclones (14-0) downed previously undefeated Decatur MacArthur 72-58.

“I don’t think you can say anything else about him,” said Cyclones coach Tim Allen, preferring to let Hawkinson’s statistics do the talking. “I think he’s one of the best players in the state. Schools need to start offering him (scholarships) today. Right now, he doesn’t know where he’s going.”

Sacred Heart-Griffin won the Class 3A state championship in Illinois last season, and its roster remains largely intact. All five starters are still around, let by Hawkinson.

“We allowed No. 21 (Hawkinson) to take advantage of us in the post,” Tatum said. “He’s resilient and he knows what his strengths are. He gets his team involved by working his butt off and attracting a lot of attention. He’s going to outwork you down in the post. I wish we had somebody to compete with him.”

Senior Jake Hamilton added 22 points for the Cyclones. His 3-pointer with 3 minutes and 52 seconds left in the game put Sacred Heart-Griffin ahead 64-60 and began a 10-0 run. Hawkinson followed with two free throws, senior Keshon Singleton had a runout dunk and Hawkinson had a three-point play.

“We’ve been in that situation so many times,” Allen said. “We’ve been down so many times and they never get rattled. It’s a senior-led group, so they don’t get rattled. We’re a lot better (than last year). Our shooting has improved and we’ve been there before.”

CBC, meanwhile, battled foul issues that started in the first half and ended up getting more points from its reserves (44) than its starters (18). Junior Landon Schlanger, pressed into service in the first quarter when 6-10 sophomore Matthew Michalski picked up his second foul, led the Cadets with 13 points. Senior Ali Booker, another role player, had 10 points.

“I liked our rally because I saw guys who normally don’t get many minutes help bring us back,” said Tatum, whose team trailed by 10 points in the third quarter and by eight points early in the fourth quarter. “We had four starters at the time on the bench, so I was really proud of my guys for fighting back.

“(Sacred Heart-Griffin) is a seasoned team. They’re on a mission again to win state. It was good for us to see where we were at. They closed the game on us.”

Tatum said he would give Briarcrest a slight edge over Sacred Heart-Griffin.

“Briarcrest is better to be because they have one through five that can really burn you,” he said. “Out here, they have one or two guys who take most of the shots. Briarcrest was a little deeper and more experienced as well. Both of them are really talented groups and I’m glad we got the chance to play them both. This is what our schedule is all about.”

Michalski picked up his second foul with 4:25 to play in the first quarter. Langley responded with eight points in relief, including a 3-pointer, as CBC led 22-15 at the end of the period.

Junior Nassir Binion was whistled for a personal foul and a technical with 3:02 to play in the second quarter, sending him to the bench with four fouls.

Tatum said Binion didn’t deserve the technical. Instead, Tatum said it should have been assigned to junior Anthony Gause, who pushed Hawkinson in a dead-ball dust-up in the lane after Binion had committed the personal on a basket by senior Will Hamilton.

“We tried to explain that to (the officials),” Tatum said. “They got the numbers messed up. They’re kind of similar and look alike — (Nos.) 3 and 4. Unfortunately, they gave Nassir two fouls and that kind of hurt us.”

Binion eventually fouled out in the fourth quarter. He had five points and three assists.

