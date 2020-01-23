CBC's Love named to McDonald's All-American team

The other area boys to be named McDonald’s All-Americans are Chaminade’s Brad Beal (2011) and David Lee (2000), East St. Louis’ Darius Miles (2000), Cardinal Ritter’s Loren Woods (1996), St. Charles West’s Ryan Robertson (1995), Collinsville’s Richard Keene (1992) and De Smet’s Steve Stipanovich (1979).

All the previous selections but Keene went on to be selected in the NBA draft.

Love joins Poplar Bluff’s Tyler Hansbrough as the second Missouri player to be selected as a McDonald’s All-American and then play at North Carolina.

“The guys who have played in that game, it’s like a little fraternity. I welcomed him in to the fraternity when they made the announcement,” Hughes said. “There’s a lot of talented guys that don’t get to play in that game.”

Love is putting together a strong senior season. He’s among the area’s top scorers with a 27.1 points per game average. He scored 40 points in back-to-back games and the Cadets have won four road games in a row over good competition.

It’s been a long road for Love to reach this point. He said he wanted to earn the prestigious honor from the time he learned there was a McDonald’s All-American Game. Now he’s achieved it.

“I’m extremely happy for him and his family,” Justin Tatum said. “Coming in as a freshman not ranked, not this and had a couple of good summers. He saw where he could go and he worked his butt off for it.”