CBC's Love showcases all-around game to beat Chaminade

Tuesday’s league showdown with its most bitter rival was one CBC did not want to let get away.

“It was big. This is big for us, for our coach and for the whole school,” Brenson said. “We told each other we couldn’t lose three in a row. It was a must-win game. This really helps.”

Brenson was a huge part of that as he scored 12 points, grabbed four rebounds and made six steals.

CBC was led by senior guard and North Carolina signee Caleb Love. The 6-foot-4 Love showcased the all-around game that made him a high level recruit. He scored 22 points, grabbed nine rebounds, handed out five assists and made a steal.

Love also connected on three long-range shots and hit 5 of 6 free throws. He didn’t rush himself on the offensive end or take deep 3-pointers which had been a sticking point earlier this winter with CBC coach Justin Tatum.

“We had a conversation before the game. I’ve been pressing too much,” Love said. “So just play my game and be that true (point guard). Play like I’m at the next level because I’m not going to be able to shoot all the shots. I’m trying to get my teammates the ball and make the team better.”