CBC starts fast, holds off De Smet's late run to keep MCC repeat bid alive

“I give our guys a lot of credit for showing fight,” Williams said. “That’s a game where it’s easy to say, ‘It’s not our night,’ and back down, but I wasn’t going to let them do it.”

CBC was able to make enough plays at the end to hold on. Martin dribbled at least a half minute off the clock as De Smet chased him around trying to foul him to stop the clock. He hit three of his four free-throw attempts in the last 30 seconds.

Love tried multiple times to put down the exclamation point dunk but never could land it. The North Carolina-bound standout received a ceremonial McDonald’s All-American jersey before the game. He finished with 35 points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals. Martin had 11 points, two rebounds, five assists and a steal. Senior guard Kyle Henderson scored eight points and started for CBC.

Junior guard Chevalier “Karate” Brenson had seven points, seven rebounds and three steals. He had a reason for why the Cadets were unable to maintain their dominating performance from the first half.

“We start off great then come out flat thinking the game is over. They just started hitting shots. They started getting on that run,” Brenson said. “We made sure we stopped their run, made sure we made our free throws and ended the game.”