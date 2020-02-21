CBC starts fast, holds off De Smet's late run to keep MCC repeat bid alive

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Caleb Love limped off the court less than three minutes into the final home game of his high school career Friday night.
A senior guard for the CBC basketball team, Love rolled his ankle after a screen by a De Smet defender. In the two minutes he was out of the lineup, De Smet managed its first lead of the game.
When he returned, the Cadets wouldn’t trail again as CBC built a huge first-half lead only to watch it wither away in a 70-63 Metro Catholic Conference victory at DC Willcutt Gymnasium on the campus of CBC.
“I knew I had to get back out there. I knew my team needed me,” Love said. “I came back and made plays.”
The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, CBC (16-7 overall, 6-1 league) gave itself the inside track to repeating as the MCC champion. The Cadets have one more game at Vianney on Thursday to officially lock down the league crown.
Had Friday night’s game been five minutes longer, it may have been De Smet’s night to all but lock up the league. The No. 4 large school, De Smet (20-6, 5-2) was buried in the first half by the wave of momentum Love brought with him when he returned from the training room with his ankle taped.
Love’s first basket of the night tied the game at 7 with 2 minutes and 56 seconds in the first quarter. He proceeded to bury three 3-pointers, each deeper than the last, as CBC took a 22-13 into the second.
Love commanded so much attention the other Cadets got in on the action. Sophomore point guard Robert Martin and sophomore forward Mikhail Abdul-Hamid each hit from long range as did sophomore forward Marshawn Sayles. Defensively, the Cadets were fast and furious with their small-ball lineup.
Senior post Mike West injured his right orbital bone diving for a loose ball against Vashon on Tuesday. He was wearing sunglasses (to cover his injury) and street clothes for his senior night game. Without the 6-foot-3 West to give some strength and experience in the paint, CBC coach Justin Tatum went small for stretches and shuttled 6-foot-7 sophomore forward Eric Holmes in and out.
“It’s tough. Mike is clearly our interior tough guy that can help us with the battle for rebounds,” Tatum said. “The rest of the guys did a really good job. That was our focus the last two days to try and replace Mike as best as we can.”
In the first half it worked. CBC’s defensive pressure bothered De Smet’s backcourt and it was unable to consistently get the ball up the court to take advantage of its size with junior posts Sekou Gassama (6-foot-10) and Yaya Keita (6-foot-9). By creating turnovers the Cadets defense led to their offense and helped catapult them to a commanding 46-25 lead at halftime.
“We were making shots, extra passes, slowing their offensive movement down and getting rebounds,” Love said.
De Smet came out of the break with a renewed focus and energy. The Spartans gave up a layup-and-1 to Love to make it 49-25 right out of the gate but outscored the Cadets 14-5 the rest of the period to trim the deficit to 54-39 at the end of the third.
Senior forward Michael Skoff, junior guard Thomas Redmond and junior guard Jeremiah Walker all hit from long range and Keita had a fantastic alley-oop as the Spartans started to find their mojo.
“We told the guys we’re just chipping away at it,” De Smet coach Kent Williams said. “There’s no 20-point shot you can do right now. But you can get a stop and a good possession. Go get a stop and get another good possession and let it happen.”
CBC led by 17 early on in the fourth but De Smet just kept coming. Sophomore guard Brian Taylor had a tough first half but answered the bell with a much improved third and fourth quarter. The 6-foot-3 Taylor scored 11 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter to go along with three rebounds, five assist and two steals.
CBC’s offense which ran so hot in the first half when the jump shots were falling went cold. There were few second-chance opportunities to be had as De Smet owned the glass. Keita had eight points and nine rebounds. Skoff had seven points and four rebounds. Walker had 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. One of his steals turned into a big-time dunk late in the fourth quarter that cut CBC’s lead to 65-61 with 1:11 remaining in the game.
“I give our guys a lot of credit for showing fight,” Williams said. “That’s a game where it’s easy to say, ‘It’s not our night,’ and back down, but I wasn’t going to let them do it.”
CBC was able to make enough plays at the end to hold on. Martin dribbled at least a half minute off the clock as De Smet chased him around trying to foul him to stop the clock. He hit three of his four free-throw attempts in the last 30 seconds.
Love tried multiple times to put down the exclamation point dunk but never could land it. The North Carolina-bound standout received a ceremonial McDonald’s All-American jersey before the game. He finished with 35 points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals. Martin had 11 points, two rebounds, five assists and a steal. Senior guard Kyle Henderson scored eight points and started for CBC.
Junior guard Chevalier “Karate” Brenson had seven points, seven rebounds and three steals. He had a reason for why the Cadets were unable to maintain their dominating performance from the first half.
“We start off great then come out flat thinking the game is over. They just started hitting shots. They started getting on that run,” Brenson said. “We made sure we stopped their run, made sure we made our free throws and ended the game.”
This was the second of a potential three meetings between these two rivals. They are both in the Class 5 District 6 tournament at Parkway Central. The seed meeting is scheduled for Saturday and CBC should be tabbed No. 1 with De Smet a strong No. 2, followed in some order by Francis Howell North, Parkway Central and Pattonville.
Both teams held serve on their home courts this season. A third showdown would be for the survival of the season.
“It’s going to be real lit (if it happens),” Brenson said.
Added Tatum, “We have to keep on trucking. We wanted to send a message but we only sent a message for 16 minutes and not 32. We potentially will match up with them on March 6 and we’ll see how it goes.”