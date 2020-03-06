CBC survives slugfest with De Smet, claims 33rd district championship

“Playing them three times is tough,” Love said. “They know everything you do. They’ve been playing you the last four years. We stuck to the plan and that’s how we got the job done.”

The area No. 4, De Smet (22-7) stuck to its plan, too. The length and size of the Spartans proved tough sledding for Love. He was greeted by defenders as he tried to penetrate to the basket. He had a hand in his face a lot of the night when he rose up for jump shots.

With its leading scorer and catalyst not having his best night, CBC got a strong performance from sophomore point guard Robert Martin. He scored six of his 15 points in the first half as De Smet took a 26-21 lead into halftime.

“When Rob knew we needed a bucket, he was capable of doing it,” Tatum said.

De Smet led by as many as eight points in the second quarter and there were opportunities to extend that lead. But CBC’s defense was sound. Hughes was particularly strong on the defensive end as he blocked two shots, made one steal and was all over his man.

“On defense he was perfect,” Tatum said. “I couldn’t take him out.”

De Smet coach Kent Williams felt those missed chances during the first half came back to haunt his team in the second half.