CBC survives slugfest with De Smet, claims 33rd district championship

CHESTERFIELD — Justin Tatum pleaded, begged, shouted and cajoled his sharpshooters to do one thing Friday night.
Put the ball in the basket.
The CBC basketball coach, Tatum needed someone else on the court to find the bottom of the net. With senior guard Caleb Love drawing much of De Smet’s defensive attention, there were points to be had and neither sophomore guards Larry Hughes Jr. or Mikhail Abdul-Hamid were able to take advantage.
“We were waiting on Mikhail or Larry to hit a shot,” Tatum said. “One of them had to hit.”
In the second half they finally did. Each knocked down momentum shifting 3-pointers as CBC outlasted De Smet 62-53 to win the Class 5 District 6 championship at Parkway Central.
The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, CBC (19-7) advanced to face Hazelwood Central (17-10) in a sectional at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at St. Charles West.
It’s the 33rd district championship for CBC, its fifth in a row and the third time in that stretch it beat De Smet.
It was the third showdown between the Metro Catholic Conference rivals this season. Each defended their home court. The rubber match was the one that mattered most and the Cadets did enough in the second half to pull it out.
“Playing them three times is tough,” Love said. “They know everything you do. They’ve been playing you the last four years. We stuck to the plan and that’s how we got the job done.”
The area No. 4, De Smet (22-7) stuck to its plan, too. The length and size of the Spartans proved tough sledding for Love. He was greeted by defenders as he tried to penetrate to the basket. He had a hand in his face a lot of the night when he rose up for jump shots.
With its leading scorer and catalyst not having his best night, CBC got a strong performance from sophomore point guard Robert Martin. He scored six of his 15 points in the first half as De Smet took a 26-21 lead into halftime.
“When Rob knew we needed a bucket, he was capable of doing it,” Tatum said.
De Smet led by as many as eight points in the second quarter and there were opportunities to extend that lead. But CBC’s defense was sound. Hughes was particularly strong on the defensive end as he blocked two shots, made one steal and was all over his man.
“On defense he was perfect,” Tatum said. “I couldn’t take him out.”
De Smet coach Kent Williams felt those missed chances during the first half came back to haunt his team in the second half.
“It wasn’t those plays,” Williams said. “I felt like the first quarter when both teams were feeling each other out we couldn’t get something going. In the second quarter I thought we were making stops but, man, we’re just not converting.”
CBC senior forward Mike West started the third quarter on the court. After missing two weeks with an injury to his orbital bone he returned for the first time Friday night albeit wearing a mask to protect his face. West’s only basket of the game was CBC’s first of the second half. West was all over the place as he grabbed four rebounds, took a big-time charge and had two blocks. It took him a bit to get back into the game flow but his presence made a difference.
“It was a little rough in the beginning, I’m not going to lie,” West said. “Once I got into my groove, got a couple fouls and more into the game I started feeling better. I started feeling more confident.”
CBC kept cutting into De Smet’s halftime lead but couldn’t get its nose in front. After West drew a charging foul on De Smet junior post Yaya Keita, CBC came back the other way. Love looked to drive but when the defense came to help he kicked it to the left corner to Abdul-Hamid, who rose up and buried his only 3-pointer of the night to tie it at 33 with 2 minutes and 33 seconds to play in the third.
“It was big and I’m glad Caleb trusted him and Mikhail did his job,” Tatum said.
Love scored 25 points but had just five field goals. He had one 3-pointer and banged home a monster dunk in the third quarter. The North Carolina-bound Love finished with seven rebounds.
De Smet answered the other way as junior guard Rico Barfield scored a tough layup. Barfield scored six for the Spartans.
The Spartans led 37-35 at the end of the third after sophomore guard Brian Taylor scored a runner a few seconds before the buzzer.
CBC junior guard Chevalier “Karate” Brenson tied it with a putback on CBC’s first possession of the fourth quarter. He then put the Cadets ahead 39-37, their first lead since the first quarter, on a layup with 7:16 to play. Brenson scored half of his 14 points in the fourth quarter. He also had six rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block.
“Sometimes it’s hard when your best scorer is not scoring,” Brenson said. “We probably played one of our worst first halves of the season but were only down five. Coach told us we were going to hit shots, they’d start falling. We had to keep believing and that’s what we did.”
De Smet stayed close but Hughes delivered a haymaker. Brenson found him on the wing in transition and Hughes rose up and buried a 3-pointer. It was his only field goal but it extended the advantage to 42-38 with 5:48 to go.
The Spartans trimmed the deficit to 53-50 when Taylor scored a runner with 42 seconds to go. He finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Junior guard Jeremiah Walker led the Spartans with 17 points.
De Smet trailed 57-53 with 10.8 seconds with Love headed to the free-throw line when things went sideways. De Smet’s lone senior, Michael Skoff, was hit with a pair of technical fouls and ejected after he had a multitude of choice words for whoever wanted to hear them — the Cadets in particular. Love hit three of the four free throws the Cadets were awarded to swell the lead at the end. Skoff missed the last two games with an injury and was limited in what he could on the court against the Cadets.
“It’s unfortunate for him to end his career that way. Mike is a competitor,” Williams said. “He was fighting his tail off. It got to the point where it got a hold of him emotionally. Unfortunately that’s the way it happened. We don’t want to look that way. That’s not what our program is about. We try to have class, win with class, lose with class. At the same time our guys saw how much it meant to him and how much he cared. He knew it was over.”