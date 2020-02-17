CBC, Vashon highlight this week's games to watch

Collinsville went into a four-game funk where it struggled to score. The Kahoks broke out a bit in their 69-46 win at Alton Friday. It was the first time in four games they scored more than 59 points.

Standout senior guard and Southern Illinois Edwardsville signee Ray’Sean Taylor needs 22 points to become the program’s all-time leading scorer.

WEDNESDAY

No. 3 small school Trinity (18-5) at No. 8 large school McCluer (17-3)

When: 5:30 p.m.

Breakdown: After an ugly 74-44 loss to Vashon, Trinity has bounced back with a pair of wins over O’Fallon Christian and Duchesne. The Titans got a more well-rounded offensive attack with Jordan Fulton and TJ Rush scoring in double figures against O’Fallon Christian. Senior center and Creighton signee Ryan Kalkbrenner (7-foot) had 20 points and 12 rebounds in the win. Senior guard and Central Michigan signee Rashad Weekly suffered a shoulder injury last week but has been playing through it. He scored 14 points against O’Fallon Christian and is critical to the Titans success with his ball handling and ability to create for his teammates.