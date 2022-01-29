CBC wakes up in the nick of time to rally past East St. Louis

TOWN AND COUNTRY — The CBC basketball team played in its own gym Saturday for the first time this season. Relegated to the road and showcase games at neutral sites, the Cadets finally got to run on their home court. With a massive, supportive student section, they should have been quite comfortable.

For nearly three full quarters they looked completely out of sorts.

It’s a good thing they played four.

CBC rallied for a 60-54 victory against East St. Louis in D.C. Wilcutt Gym, sparked by a 12-0 run to start the fourth quarter.

“We woke up,” CBC coach Justin Tatum said.

The No. 2 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, CBC (13-5) has won five in a row since its overtime loss Jan. 14 at Chaminade. The Cadets owe the life of their win streak to their defensive intensity and the offensive production of Larry Hughes Jr.

A senior guard, Hughes scored 14 of his game-high 23 points in a five-minute span that included the last three seconds of the third quarter and the start of the fourth. His run-out dunk with 5 minutes and 3 seconds to go gave the Cadets a 47-45 lead, their first since the opening minute of the first quarter. CBC wouldn’t trail again.

“I think it was our defense,” Hughes said. “We turned up our defensive intensity and got our hands on a lot of tipped balls. We locked in on defense, that’s what was killing us.”

Actually it was Macaleab Rich who was killing the Cadets.

A 6-foot-6 junior forward for East St. Louis, Rich was absolutely electric and hands down the best player on floor much of the game. He powered his way through the paint for tough baskets. He had four dunks, each of which was more impressive than the last. He threw down a two-handed putback that captivated the crowd. In the third quarter, when CBC appeared poised to go on a run, Rich hammered home a one-handed slam over CBC’s 7-foot-2 sophomore center John Bol that even left the Cadets’ student section impressed.

Rich finished with 17 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. But his impact in the fourth quarter was limited as he scored just one point.

“Macaleab is a talented young man. We had to put bodies on him and focus on him more,” Tatum said. “When the ball goes up he’s attracted to it. Once he starts putting the ball in the hole, dunking on you and putting in tip backs it ignites him. We didn’t want that to happen in the fourth quarter.”

The No. 3 large school, East St. Louis (18-5) was unbothered by CBC’s defense when it was rolling early in the game. Senior point guard Christian Jones was running the show with aplomb. He scored 13 points, grabbed four rebounds, handed out six assists and made three steals. A Missouri signee, Jones also was slowed down in the fourth quarter as he scored five points.

“We played good and executed for three quarters,” East Side coach Mark Chambers said. “We’re still working to get over that hump and get that fourth quarter to close it out.”

With the lower bowl of Wilcutt Gym mostly full of CBC supporters, the energy was electric early on. Hughes got things started with a steal and a layup to less than 10 seconds into the game. But the Flyers weathered the early surge and calmly went about their business. They took a 13-9 lead into the second quarter and held a 30-22 lead at halftime.

CBC’s offense was not clicking the way it likes when senior point guard Rob Martin is running the show in transition or in its half-court offense. The Cadets were out of sync as Martin missed his teammates with passes he normally hits.

“That’s just communication with the guys, relocating and hitting them in the right spot,” Martin said. “Some of that was my bad. We just have to get on the same page.”

The Cadets closed within six points multiple times in the third quarter only to see the Flyers answer on the other end. Senior guard Daevion Hawkins and sophomore guard Navontae Nesbit both had clutch 3-pointers during the period. When Nesbit buried his second long-range shot late in the quarter, it gave the Flyers a 45-34 lead. Hawkins scored 11 points and hit three 3s while Nesbit had nine points.

Hughes cashed out his own 3-pointer with 3 seconds to go in the third to trim the Flyers' lead to 45-37.

That appeared to do something to the 6-foot-5 Hughes who scored the Cadets’ first four points of the fourth quarter as they started to rally.

Martin knocked in a long-range two, Bol had a layup to tie the game at 45 then Hughes gave CBC the lead for good on a transition dunk to make it 47-45 with 5:03 to play. He and Martin carried the Cadets offensively the final few minutes to hold off the Flyers.

Martin finished with 21 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals. Hughes had a handful of assists and four steals, too.

“They started hitting shots and they played to win the game,” Chambers said. “We didn’t execute on the offensive end and they started hitting shots. There goes the 10-0 run.”

Bol finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.

East St. Louis had a five-game win streak snapped. The Cadets are just the second area team to beat the Flyers. Cardinal Ritter topped East Side at the Midwest Showdown Shootout on Dec. 18. On Saturday, Chambers kept his rotation short but didn’t believe fatigued affected his team in the end. CBC ran 10 players in and out of the lineup.

“It didn’t have anything to do with the rotation. It was us executing,” he said. “Winning championships is a process. Today we played well, we got better. As long as we continue to get better we’re going to be fine. We play for March and that’s what we’re looking for.”

CBC won’t have to wait another two months before playing at home again. The Cadets travel to Westminster on Monday, then return home for Metro Catholic Conference rival De Smet on Wednesday. Hughes believes CBC will be more comfortable the next time it plays at home.

“It felt great. We have the best crowd in the Lou,” Hughes said. “It was a lot of adrenaline going on in the first quarter. We were taking some wild shots. We had to settle down and get back to what we do best.”

