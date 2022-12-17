CBC's youth rears its head in loss to Kickapoo at Norm Stewart Classic

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Justin Tatum is in for a rollercoaster of a season.

Now in his 10th season as CBC’s basketball coach, Tatum has a roster that’s inexperienced and young. There are nights the talented underclassmen are going to be brilliant. There are going to be nights when they won’t.

Friday night was a high point.

Saturday was the drop.

Kickapoo beat CBC 58-45 in the penultimate game of the Norm Stewart Classic on Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

The No. 4 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, CBC (5-2) had its four-game win streak snapped. One night after beating Metro Catholic Conference rival Chaminade, the Cadets were sluggish and out of sorts as they trailed the Chiefs for nearly all 36 minutes.

“We really weren’t prepared for it mentally and probably physically. We couldn’t make shots or adjust to the length of the court,” Tatum said. “Kickapoo did a good job running their stuff.”

Kickapoo (5-2) trailed in the opening minute when CBC junior guard Nassir Binion scored a putback. The Chiefs then went ahead 3-2 when forward Brayden Shorter knocked down the first of his four 3-pointers on the night. Shorter had a strong game with 17 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

CBC tied the game at 9-all in the final half minute when junior guard Anthony Gause buried a 3-pointer of his own.

Binion has been the Cadets go-to player in the early going of the season, but was whistled for his second foul a half minute into the second quarter. He retreated to the bench, but CBC kept things tight. The Cadets took a 19-18 lead when sophomore guard Terron Garret scored a runner with 2 minutes and 41 seconds to play in period.

Kickapoo pushed its nose in front, 22-20 at halftime.

In the second half, CBC’s lack of legs became apparent. Kickapoo outscored CBC 36-25 in the half and put up 21 points in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs went to a zone defense that helped sink the Cadets. CBC hit 18 of its 45 field goal attempts and just 4-of-6 at the free throw line. Kickapoo sank 17 of its 36 field goals, but converted 19 of its 25 free throw attempts. The Chiefs were particularly good about not fouling as they were whistled for eight total fouls in the game.

The biggest concern for Tatum was that Kickapoo outrebounded CBC 31-20. That, he said, is something the Cadets can control.

“It’s a major weak point for us right now. We have to fix it,” Tatum said. “It’s effort and the will to want and sometimes our guys don’t understand that and it comes with the inexperience and the youth.”

That youth and inexperience is starting to understand what life on the varsity looks like when you’re the reigning Class 6 champion. Every opponent is going to have some extra pep in their step when they take the court against the Cadets, especially those opponents that took a lick or two in the years past.

“They’re starting to get used to it now,” Tatum said. “You’re everybody’s Super Bowl no matter what. It’s a learning curve.”

CBC was led by Gause who had 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Binion had 12 points and four rebounds. Senior guard Calvin Ross scored eight points.

Kickapoo’s Trae Oetting scored 21 points and had three rebounds. Harrison Doennig had 11 points and five rebounds.

Saturday’s performance was a combination of challenges that CBC was unable to overcome. It didn’t know it was playing Kickapoo until mid-week after Memphis East – its original opponent – was forced to withdraw late. After the high of Friday’s nights win over Chaminade, Tatum couldn’t get through to his young team the effort that would be required on Saturday.

Sometimes the best teacher is experience.

“After the hype of Chaminade it’s tough to do,” Tatum said. “That’s what we were talking about, the adjustment from last night to tonight. The mental part of it we have to figure out if we’re going to be back here in March.”