Chaminade bounces back, beats Hickman at Norm Stewart Classic

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Sleep was not in the cards for Nilavan Daniels.

A senior shooting guard for the Chaminade basketball team, Daniels was awake in part because he was stewing about the Red Devils loss to rival CBC on Friday night. The other part was the anticipation of a noon tip off against a highly regarded Hickman High team on Saturday.

“I did not sleep,” Daniels said. “I was thinking about yesterday’s game. I was thinking about today’s game. I was just psyched that we had an opportunity to turn our loss into a (win).”

Even sleep deprived Daniels was sharp as he scored 25 points, hauled in eight rebounds and never came off the floor to earn most valuable player honors as Chaminade beat Hickman 65-51 in the Norm Stewart Classic Saturday afternoon at Mizzou Arena.

The No. 2 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Chaminade (2-1) had around 15 hours between the end of Friday night’s game at CBC and the start of Saturday’s game in Columbia. In that time the Red Devils addressed some areas of concern in a way that left Chaminade coach Frank Bennett pleased, especially in a tight timeframe.

“It’s a step in the right direction,” Bennett said. “At the end of the day whenever you have an opportunity to play basketball, suck it up and play basketball. Whether it’s a quick turnaround, it’s an opportunity and I appreciate that our guys responded the way they did.”

Hickman (3-1) led 18-16 after the first quarter and was buoyed by the interior presence of sophomore Brock Camp. The 6-foot-6 forward scored a team-best 16 points and hauled in 11 rebounds.

Chaminade got loose in the second quarter as it outscored Hickman 25-14 to take a 41-32 lead into halftime. Senior point guard BJ Ward knocked down a buzzer-beating runner just before the break. After having a tough night against CBC on Friday, Ward looked sharper on Saturday as he scored 12 points and grabbed a pair of rebounds.

Chaminade sophomore center Ben Winker had another strong performance. The 6-foot-10 Winker scored 14 points, hit 6-of-7 field goals and corralled 12 rebounds. Like several of the Red Devils’ rotation players he’s earning his first significant taste of varsity action and is thriving.

“He shows up every single day at practice and takes coaching. I’m really proud of him just because he’s stepped in the right direction and he holds fast to things we tell him,” Bennett said. “He’s OK with whatever role we give him and so we’re trying to give him bite-sized chunks of things and soon as soon as he gets that we give him more.”

Daniels and Ward are the two more experienced players on the roster and if the Red Devils are going to get where they want to go they’ll need all the help they can get.

“It’s super exciting. I can’t wait to see what this new team does,” Daniels said. “We got a lot of new guys but we have a lot of leaders, guys that played last year. We’re going to pull them up with us and show them what Chaminade varsity is about.”

Among those new guys are 6-foot-5 freshman forward Jamison White. He came off the bench to contribute six points, four rebounds and hand out one of Chaminade’s four assists. Sophomore guard Madden Irving, sophomore forward Will Paulson and sophomore guard Colin Keller combined with White as the Red Devils’ reserves outscored the Kewpies’ bench 12-2.

“We’ve got a younger squad in some respects,” Bennett said. “When you go to the bench we’re excited to see what they can do.”

Hickman junior guard Isaiah Bonaparte scored 11 points and sophomore guard Rasuan Nichols had 10 points.

The Kewpies will be in the area after Christmas as they are the No. 2 seed at the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament at Maryville. De Smet is the top seed in the stacked bracket.