Chaminade charges past Vianney as Mayo showcases all-around game

CREVE COEUR — Damien Mayo kick started the turbo clock when he threw down his second alley-oop.
A 6-foot-2 sophomore guard for the Chaminade basketball team, Mayo was cleared for takeoff on the left side of the lane. Senior guard Luke Kasubke flipped the ball up and Mayo crammed it home Friday night.
“If you throw it up he can go and get it. He’s got bounce,” said Kasubke, a Kansas State signee. “Usually they overplay me so I like to get my teammates involved. A lob is a lob, that’s fun.”
Chaminade had its share of fun as it rolled to an impressive 59-28 Metro Catholic Conference win over Vianney at the Athletictron on the campus of Chaminade.
The No. 2 large school in the most recent STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Chaminade (8-0 overall, 1-0 league) has won four in a row over Vianney (2-7, 0-2) and 14 of its last 15.
The Red Devils began the new year with a point to prove. They got off to some sluggish starts in their own Christmas tournament last week. With a few days of practice and some changes to the rotations, Chaminade was sharp from the jump — literally.
Senior post Frazier Ott batted the opening jump ball toward the Red Devils’ basket where senior guard Harrison Vickers was able to swoop in, scoop it up and without a dribble lay it in for the first points of the game.
Vianney answered on its own end with a 3-pointer from junior guard Mitch Wilson and held a 3-2 lead for nearly two minutes. But the Golden Griffins were unable to hold off the coming avalanche. The Red Devils brought their pressure defense complete with traps and long limbs that ignited their offense.
Chaminade led 18-8 after the first quarter and took a 33-22 lead into halftime.
The Red Devils got a nice boost from senior guard Matteus Case. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard knocked down his first four 3-pointers with precision. He only hit three long-range shots in his previous three games.
“He was long overdue. As a shooter sometimes you get in your head a little bit,” Chaminade coach Frank Bennett said. “When you miss a few you have to keep shooting.”
Case did and was rewarded with a season-high 14 points to lead the Red Devils.
“It was the first shot. The first shot was in rhythm,” Case said. “The second one went in so I knew I’d be in a groove tonight.”
Vianney was overmatched but continued to grind away playing its game. The Golden Griffins were deliberate with their offense as they worked the ball around the perimeter, into the paint and back again. Junior point guard Ethan Lattimore was solid in the face of the Red Devils’ overwhelming pressure. He had three assists, two steals and countless bounce passes that found teammates in open space to preserve possessions. Junior post Bobby Braun finished with nine points and nine rebounds. Wilson finished with eight points, four rebounds and three assists.
Chaminade wants its defense to fuel its offense with transition baskets. For a team that likes to get up and down it can be tough to stay patient but the Red Devils were poised much of the night as Vianney tried to dictate its pace of play.
“It’s certainly takes a lot of poise,” Kasubke said. “It’s just defense. It’s hard to not go for easy steals and get beat back door but you have to choose your times when to double, when to jump the passes. You have to stay solid.”
Kasubke was solid all night long as he scored 11 points, grabbed four rebounds and handed out six assists. Vickers finished with eight points and three steals. Sophomore Tarris Reed Jr. came off the bench and had eight points, four rebounds and two blocks. He had a pair of monster jams, too.
Mayo showed glimmers of the all-around game he possess as he finished with 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and blocked two shots.
“He’s a high character kid off the court,” Bennett said. “He plays with a high motor and he’s a guy that just wants to win. Guys recognize that and as a result he’s real fun to play with and he’s fun to coach.”
Chaminade isn’t scheduled to play again until St. Louis U. High comes calling on Jan. 10. After that the Red Devils have a fast and furious stretch that includes an appearance at the Highland Shootout, back-to-back games at the Quincy Shootout and MCC showdowns with De Smet and CBC (twice) before Feb. 1. Bennett called it a gauntlet, but the Red Devils will be ready for it.
“We’re just trying to get better every day,” Mayo said. “We just take it one step at a time. We’re not the team we’re supposed to be yet but we’re going to get there.”