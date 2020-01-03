Chaminade charges past Vianney as Mayo showcases all-around game

Chaminade wants its defense to fuel its offense with transition baskets. For a team that likes to get up and down it can be tough to stay patient but the Red Devils were poised much of the night as Vianney tried to dictate its pace of play.

“It’s certainly takes a lot of poise,” Kasubke said. “It’s just defense. It’s hard to not go for easy steals and get beat back door but you have to choose your times when to double, when to jump the passes. You have to stay solid.”

Kasubke was solid all night long as he scored 11 points, grabbed four rebounds and handed out six assists. Vickers finished with eight points and three steals. Sophomore Tarris Reed Jr. came off the bench and had eight points, four rebounds and two blocks. He had a pair of monster jams, too.

Mayo showed glimmers of the all-around game he possess as he finished with 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and blocked two shots.

“He’s a high character kid off the court,” Bennett said. “He plays with a high motor and he’s a guy that just wants to win. Guys recognize that and as a result he’s real fun to play with and he’s fun to coach.”