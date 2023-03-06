When the Chaminade Red Devils head to the free throw line with the game on the line, senior Jotham Daniels exudes confidence.

The Red Devils made 18 of 21 free throws in the fourth quarter Monday night to seal a 66-60 comeback victory over the defending state champion CBC Cadets to win the Class 6 District 3 championship game at St. Louis University High School.

Daniels, who scored a team-high 16 points, converted 11 of 12 free throws in the last 2:47 of the game.

“I was getting to shoot free throws and I was hitting my free throws,” Daniels said. “I just concentrate. I don’t hear anything when I’m on the line. I just think about hitting free throws.”

Senior JB Ward, who added 14 points, hit four of five free throws in the final frame.

“To win a district championship game and to beat CBC to do it, it doesn’t get much better than that,” Ward said. “I remember my sophomore year when we beat them (67-64) for the district championship. That was good and this is good.”

Red Devils coach Frank Bennet was proud of his squad.

“They scrap and compete for a full 32 minutes,” Bennett said. “At this time of year, it’s not what’s the most prettiest. It’s about getting a win. We had a group of kids that compete hard for the program and for themselves. That never gets old.”

Chaminade (22-8) advanced to play the Troy Buchanan Trojans at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lindenwood University in a Class 6 quarterfinal. The Trojans defeated Francis Howell 49-47 in overtime.

Two years ago, the Red Devils finished third in the state. Chaminade’s last state championship came in 2016 with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum leading the way.

The Cadets (18-11) had won their previous four meetings against their Metro Catholic Conference foe.

“It was a well-played game on the Chaminade end,” CBC coach Justin Tatum said. “They had nothing to lose. They were down a couple of starters. I commend Coach Bennett and Chaminade coming out and doing their thing. It was a great game. I tip my hat to them.”

Junior guard Anthony Gause sparked the Cadets with a game-high 26 points. Senior guard Ali Booker scored 11 points.

Bennett was not surprised CBC climbed back into the game.

“If you know CBC, they are going to pressure you and make things difficult,” Bennett said. “You have to stay disciplined and not let them get up and down. We’ll tip our caps to them. They have a good ballclub and are well coached. We were fortunate to win.”

Ward broke a 44-44 tie with an old-fashioned 3-point play when he hit a short jumper and then added a free throw with 5:34 to play.

“No one can guard that kid,” Daniels said. “BJ is just amazing. His composure and the way he can take over. He takes what you give him. I love that man.”

CBC tied the game 48-48 before Chaminade took the lead for good on a basket by junior My’Kel Rachel.

“You never breathe easy until it’s over,” Bennett said. “You just want to get the ball into the right hands. We were able to do that.”

Chaminade exploded in the second quarter, outscoring the Cadets 23-11 to take a 30-24 lead into intermission.

CBC led 13-7 after the first quarter. An 8-0 run gave Chaminade the lead back at 19-17.

A field goal by Gause tied it 19-19 with 3:55 left in the half.

Senior Samuel Piontek drained a 3-pointer, putting Chaminade back on top. A 3-pointer by Ward and one with 3 seconds remaining by Piontek closed out the half.

“They found me and I shot the ball,” Pointek said. “I hit the first one and in my mind, I’m hot. So I shot it again. Those are the shots that I work on in practice and I hit them in the game tonight.”

Seeing his seniors make plays is what Bennett liked seeing in the game.

“Sam stepped up and hit some big 3s,” Bennett said. “This time of the year, you’re seniors have to step up especially against a great team like CBC. BJ made great plays. Jotham made big plays. But I want to tip my camp to Sam. He’s floated throughout the year. Starting and not starting. Playing a lot and not playing a lot. When his number is calle,d he can produce.”

Chaminade hit 9 of 11 attempts from the floor in the second quarter including four of five 3-point shots. The Red Devils made just three of 11 shots in the first quarter.

“It was a good first half for us,” Piontek said.

CBC connected on 5 of 12 shots in the second quarter and made 8 of 20 in the first half.

But as has been case this season, Chaminade didn’t have a good third quarter. CBC took advantage and led 41-40 going into in the fourth quarter.

The Cadets used a 9-0 run in third quarter to grab their first lead since late in the first quarter.

“The third quarter was good for us,” Tatum said. “Our third quarter got us back in it. We just couldn’t get over the hump.”

Chaminade has had its share of tough times after halftime this season.

“We always struggle in the third quarter,” Ward said. “Then, we have to fight through that adversity. We did that and we got the ‘W.’ We’re all pretty happy about that.”

Daniels did not think it was a pretty win but that didn’t matter.

“A win’s a win,” Daniels said. “We got the district championship.”

Class 6 District 3 championship: Chaminade 66, CBC 60