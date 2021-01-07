Chaminade holds off De Smet down the stretch

CREVE COEUR — Even though they were up by five points, Damien Mayo Jr. said no one in the Chaminade locker room was happy about the halftime lead.
“At halftime, we got challenged,” said Mayo, a junior guard. “We came out in the game and (we weren't) 100 percent locked in. At halftime, (coach Frank Bennett) chewed us out and challenged us, and we just met the challenge.”
Mayo came out and scored eight of his team-high 19 points in the third quarter and the Red Devils went on to a 73-60 win over De Smet in a Metro Catholic Conference game Thursday night in Chaminade's Athletictron.
“You've got to come in and you've got to be ready to compete, and that's both physically and mentally,” Bennett said. “To their credit, they responded. But at the end of the day, you have to play a full 32 (minutes) to win a state title and that's what we're searching for. We did it for maybe 13 or 14, but that's not good enough. So, we'll keep working and get there by the end of the year.”
The game featured two of the area's best big men in De Smet senior Sekou Gassama and Chaminade junior Tarris Reed Jr. Even though both 6-foot-10 standouts battled foul trouble much of the night, each had strong outings.
Gassama tied his career-high of 24 points, which included a stellar 17-of-20 performance from the free-throw line.
“I'm glad to see him really turn the corner. He's really been working hard. That's what he's capable of doing,” De Smet coach Kent Williams said. “It was high-level basketball with those two guys and it was fun to watch.”
Reed dropped in 15 points as one of four Chaminade players to reach double-figure scoring.
“It was definitely a challenge,” Reed said. “I'm used to playing kids smaller than me, so playing a kid my height makes me really expand my game and work on my toolbox.”
The first quarter belonged to Gassama, who had seven points but also picked up two fouls as De Smet (5-3 overall, 1-1 MCC) grabbed a 14-13 lead.
“We got off to a great start. That was important for us,” Williams said. “Our last two games we got off to kind of sluggish starts. I was really happy with our whole effort.”
A five-point spurt gave the Spartans a 21-16 advantage, but a five-point run for the Red Devils quickly squared things midway through the second quarter. Reed swished his first 3-pointer of the season to break that tie and put Chaminade (6-1, 2-0) ahead for good, starting a run of 13-6 that would give the Red Devils a 34-29 lead at halftime.
Mayo's driving layup with 2 minutes and 43 seconds left in the third quarter capped a 6-0 run that gave Chaminade its biggest lead to that juncture at 11 points. Gassama made his mark at the free-throw line in the third, knocking down 10 of 12, as he accounted for nearly all of the Spartans' 14 points in the quarter.
Down 10 points early in the fourth quarter, De Smet chipped away at its deficit and found itself down just 58-55 after Jeremiah Walker's 3-pointer with 3:31 left to play.
The Spartans had a chance to dig into the Red Devils lead on the next possession, but a missed layup on the offensive end preceded a tough jumper by Reed over Gassama at the other end to make it a five-point game.
“The foul trouble made it a little bit difficult for Tarris to kind of get in rhythm, but to his credit, he stayed the course and found other ways to contribute,” Bennett said. “He was still scoring the ball. He just couldn't get into a rhythm.”
Both big men picked up their fourth fouls in the final quarter and it was a matter of who would blink first in that battle.
Reed fouled Gassama with 2:39 to play to foul out, but 6-7 junior forward Filip Sinobad — himself playing with four fouls — converted a layup and a then delivered the dagger with a step-back 3-pointer to make it a nine-point game with 1:21 left.
“That's my guy, Filip,” Reed said. “He came in the game and gave us energy on the court. He came in and did his role today, so I'm happy for him.”
Sinobad finished with a career-high 16 points on a 5.5 point-per-game average coming in and continued to earn the admiration of his new teammates.
“Filip stepped up big for us,” Mayo said. “We love him. He's from overseas, but we treat him like a brother. I just can't praise him enough. That's my guy. I'm very happy that he came out and he was ready.”