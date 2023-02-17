CREVE COEUR — When it was time to get going, Chaminade senior Nilavan Daniels put his game into high gear.

Daniels scored the final seven points in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 23 points, sparking the Red Devils to a 69-50 victory over the De Smet Spartans in a Metro Catholic Conference boys basketball game.

“I mean, I’m on all the time,” Daniels said. “My teammates found me. I shot the ball and scored. It was just that simple.”

The one-sided victory was the second one this season for the Red Devils against De Smet. Chaminade defeated the Spartans 64-41 on Jan. 13.

“When we’re locked in, we’re the best of the best,” Daniels said. “We just have to play all four quarters all the time.”

Red Devils coach Frank Bennett liked what he saw from his club.

“We played very well,” Bennett said. “We played all four quarters. At the end of day, we’ve got to make sure we don’t have any mental lapses. When we’re locked in, we can be pretty good.”

The Red Devils (18-8 overall, 5-3 conference) had just eight turnovers.

Add in a defense that denied the Spartans (18-6, 5-2) what they like to do and you have a recipe that can win games.

“They’ve got a heck of a ballclub,” Bennett said about the Spartans. “They are a talented bunch. I’m just proud of how my guys took the challenge of playing against the best.”

Chaminade has won seven of the last nine meetings between the two league foes.

The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Spartans.

“We always want to beat De Smet,” said senior BJ Ward, who chipped in with 14 points in addition to his superb ball-handling duties. “We want to show we can do in a big game like this.”

Daniels, who averages 19 points a game, canned two medium-range jump shots before draining a 3-pointer with 7 seconds showing to end a 10-0 run and give the Red Devils a 23-7 lead after the first quarter.

Chaminade connected on 9 of 15 field goal attempts in the quarter. Three were long-distance shots.

“I thought we did a good job of putting energy in the basketball,” Bennett said. “We were driving at the right times. We were moving the basketball well. We were tough mentally. We understood we don’t want good shots, we want great shots. We had a lot of assists. Guys were unselfish. When we do that, we can be pretty darn good. Our guys were playing for Chaminade and not themselves.”

De Smet made just two of 13 shots from the floor in the first eight minutes. In the first half, the club converted just 10 of 32 attempts.

“You have to give credit for Chaminade,” De Smet coach Kent Williams said. “They have a good team. When you don’t shoot well, that makes it hard. They have a good defensive team. It wasn’t our night.”

The Red Devils still have a chance to claim a share of the league crown.

De Smet has two games remaining. The Spartans play a nonconference game Tuesday at Whitfield before finishing the season at home against MCC foe Vianney, which scored a 57-50 win over St. Louis University High on Friday.

A win at home in the regular season finale by De Smet over Vianney (12-12, 1-6) would give the Spartans the conference title outright. A loss makes it a three-way tie for first with Chaminade and CBC (14-10, 5-3).

“It’s still out there for us,” Williams said. “We will back. I know we’ll come back and play well. This is a good group. They could have folded it up tonight, but they didn’t.”

The Spartans cut the Chaminade lead to eight with after senior Connor Sullivan swished a 3-point shot with 1:33 left in the first half. But De Smet could not narrow the deficit.

“We’re at that time of the year where every possession matters,” Bennett said. “We were determined there.”

Williams agreed.

“We had a chance there to get cut it down to six or five there and we didn’t get it done,” Williams said. “They played very well on defense against us.”

The Red Devils led a 37-27 lead at intermission.

Chaminade came out strong in the third quarter and built its largest lead of the night at 50-32 at the 2:09 mark.

The shot of the night came with 7 seconds left in the quarter. Ward drove to the basket, switched hands on the ball and tossed up an alley-oop that went up and came down cleanly through the hoop.

Ward shrugged his shoulders and said he was not surprised by his highlight reel basket.

“I practice every shot that I take in a game,” Ward said. “But that was a good one. I just felt it. I knew when I got the ball there what I was going to do.”

The Red Devils never looked back.

“This was our last regular season game,” Daniels said. “We didn’t want to leave here without a win.”

De Smet had three players reach double figures. Senior Justin Duff and sophomore Riley Masses each scored 13 points. Senior Patrick Origliasso added 11 points.

Former De Smet standout player and coach Blake Ahern was in attendance. Currently an assistant coach with the NBA Memphis Grizzlies, Ahern was in St. Louis for the All-Star break.

Duff is tied with Ahern for the school record with 153 career 3-point field goals. Chaminade denied Duff the opportunity to set the record with Ahern in the gym.

Chaminade 69, De Smet 50