Chaminade pulls away in second half to defeat Fort Zumwalt South, advance to semifinals

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Chaminade’s boys basketball team relinquished momentum Saturday, but only for a fleeting moment.

A turnover led to a Fort Zumwalt South layup that got the Bulldogs to within four points at the end of the first half, but the Red Devils then held the Bulldogs scoreless in the third quarter en route to a 57-37 victory in the Class 6 quarterfinals at Maryville University’s Simon Athletic Center.

“They were down 13 against Troy (Buchanan),” Chaminade junior Nilavan Jotham Daniels said of the Red Devils’ 60-59 sectional win last Saturday. “So when that layup went in and we were only up four, I was like, ‘We’ve got to turn this around, for sure.’ They didn’t score in the third quarter, so we turned it around.”

Jotham Daniels scored a game-high 24 points and made five 3-pointers for the Red Devils (23-7), who will face Metro Catholic Conference rival CBC (24-6) in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday at Hammons Arena in Springfield. The teams split their two regular-season meetings, with each winning on their home court.

“Can’t wait. Can’t wait,” Chaminade coach Frank Bennett said of the third game against the Cadets, who defeated St. Louis U. High 53-40 on Saturday. “We couldn’t even think about anything until this game was over. We were fortunate enough to win, but now that I hear (CBC) won, I can’t wait. I know our guys are excited and I can’t wait to get down there and get ready for tipoff.”

Chaminade built a 21-11 lead against Fort Zumwalt South (26-3) when Jotham Daniels hit a 3 with 4 minutes, 34 seconds to play in the second quarter. It was the fourth 3 of the half for Jotham Daniels, who didn’t start.

But the Bulldogs, a team defined by its toughness and resilience, inched within 25-21 in a layup by senior Peyton Blair with 1:15 to play in the half. Junior B.J. Ward answered with a basket for Chaminade, making it 27-21. After an empty possession by Fort Zumwalt South, the Red Devils played for a final shot.

But senior Joey Friedel, who led the Bulldogs with 15 points, came up with a steal near midcourt and raced in for a layup to make it 27-23 at the half.

“That was our chance to make a run at them,” Fort Zumwalt South coach Bill Friedel said. “We couldn’t get (a shot) to drop in the third. We played better defense in the third; we held them to seven points. But we couldn’t get anything to fall. They played good defense and made it tough on us.”

The Bulldogs were 0-for-9 from the field in the third quarter, which ended with Chaminade ahead 34-23. The gap steadily widened in the fourth quarter, as Jotham Daniels remained a key factor by scoring nine points, including his fifth and final 3.

“He’s one of our hardest-working guys,” Bennett said of Jotham Daniels. “He takes pride in his work ethic. He’s in the gym all the time — before practice, after practice. He’s one of the guys that gets how hard he has to work. When he gets open looks, I’m not surprised that he knocks him down. But he finds other ways to contribute. He rebounds the ball well, he goes to the offensive glass, he’s tough and gritty and will sit down and defend. You challenge your guys to be like that.”

Jotham Daniels could be a good poker player, too, as he seldom cracked a smile after his third-best scoring performance of the season.

“I just want to help my team out,” he said. “It doesn’t really matter if I start or if I don’t. I’ve got to give my all. I was open, my teammates found me and I put it in. It’s what I do. It’s just confidence and shooting open shots.”

Friedel said the Bulldogs let Jotham Daniels “get free too many times.”

“He had a good game. We knew he could shoot it,” Friedel said. “But they do a good job of moving the ball, too. We had trouble on the defensive boards. We like to get out and run a little, too, but we couldn’t get any clean rebounds.”

Senior Nate Straughter finished with 15 points for Chaminade, while senior Filip Sinobad checked in with nine. The Red Devils were 16-for-20 from the free-throw line, with Jotham Daniels going 7-for-8. He was charged with his only miss when a teammate committed a lane violation.

Straughter, who has signed with Division III Millikin University, located in Decatur, Ill., will be a key for Chaminade as long as it remains alive in the postseason. The Red Devils were third in Class 6 last year.

“Nate’s a guy that’s extremely coachable, takes criticism well and tries to do whatever you ask him to,” Bennett said. “Especially toward the second half of the season, he’s really elevated his play to the point where now we’re seeing a college-level basketball player that’s going to have a good four years at Millikin. He’s a good, high-character kid that wants to win.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.