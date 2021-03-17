Chaminade Red Devils vs. Kickapoo Chiefs

On Chaminade: Makes sixth semifinal appearance in seven years. Has won 17 games in a row. Lone loss this season was a 55-52 defeat at the hands of Class 4 semifinalist Vashon. …Junior post Tarris Reed Jr. is among the most sought after prospects in the state. The 6-foot-10 Reed averages 21.3 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. He’s blocked 58 shots. …Junior guard Damien Mayo Jr. 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while handing out a team-high 4.59 assists per game. He’s second on the team with 24 blocks. …Junior guard Nate Straughter averages 9.5 points per game and is a long-range marksman as he’s knocked down 38 of his 93 3-point attempts. …Sophomore guard Nilavan Daniels averages 8 points per game but has been lethal from behind the arc where he’s hit on 32 of his 62 attempts.