Chaminade Red Devils vs. Kickapoo Chiefs

What: Class 6 semifinal
When, where: 2 p.m. Friday at Hammons Student Center
Records: Chaminade 21-1; Kickapoo 26-2
Previous semifinals: Chaminade 6 (2009, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020); Kickapoo 8 (1987, 1992, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2016, 2017, 2020)
Up next: Winner of Fort Zumwalt North-Liberty in the state championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday
Stream: www.MSHSAA.tv, $10 pay-per-view
On Chaminade: Makes sixth semifinal appearance in seven years. Has won 17 games in a row. Lone loss this season was a 55-52 defeat at the hands of Class 4 semifinalist Vashon. …Junior post Tarris Reed Jr. is among the most sought after prospects in the state. The 6-foot-10 Reed averages 21.3 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. He’s blocked 58 shots. …Junior guard Damien Mayo Jr. 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while handing out a team-high 4.59 assists per game. He’s second on the team with 24 blocks. …Junior guard Nate Straughter averages 9.5 points per game and is a long-range marksman as he’s knocked down 38 of his 93 3-point attempts. …Sophomore guard Nilavan Daniels averages 8 points per game but has been lethal from behind the arc where he’s hit on 32 of his 62 attempts.
On Kickapoo: Like Chaminade, was a semifinalist last season. …Has won 20 in a row. Only losses this season came to Class 3 champion Hartville and Greenwood which is led by All-American Aminu Mohammed. …Has played in postseason game that was decided by 10 or fewer points. …Senior guard Anton Brookshire is the program’s all-time leading scorer. A Mizzou signee, Brookshire scored 17 points in the Chiefs quarterfinal win over Waynesville. …Isaac Haney scored 15 points and Cam Liggins had 14 points in their 67-45 quarterfinal win.