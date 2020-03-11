Chaminade's depth too much for Marquette in Class 5 sectional win

“Josh Merz has been one of the greatest leaders Marquette High School has ever had. I just couldn’t brag enough about him and his leadership,” Schweain said. “I tried to get everybody into the game at the end, just because I wanted them on that floor because I want them to want to get back here.”

The Red Devils’ scoring depth was on impressive display to start the game, as each starter had at least one basket inside the first four minutes to allow Chaminade to build a 13-5 lead.

Marquette had the lead down to five, but reserve Jaden Winfield sank a 22-footer at the buzzer to give the Red Devils a 20-12 lead after one quarter.

“Jaden came off the bench ready to play,” Bennett said. “First and foremost, he was defending with some intensity and then, on top of that, he was playing under control and making plays when he could.”

Chaminade began the second quarter on a 9-2 run to open up a 15-point lead. Reed later converted back-to-back buckets, including a putback with 4.4 seconds left before halftime, to close the quarter and give the Red Devils their biggest lead at 39-20.