Chaminade's depth too much for Marquette in Class 5 sectional win

ST. CHARLES — Damien Mayo Jr. likes how his Chaminade squad can hit opponents in many different ways.
The Red Devils, who roll out five starters that average double figures in scoring, showed off that depth once again Wednesday night with a 74-48 win over Marquette in a Class 5 boys basketball sectional game at Lindenwood University’s Hyland Arena.
“It’s very nice to have,” said Mayo, a sophomore point guard. “We all believe in each other. We all trust each other. We’re like family. All of us as a team just work together and, if somebody is hot that game, we’ll try and get them the ball and just work off of them.”
Mayo led the way with 18 points, Tarris Reed Jr. scored 14 points and Luke Kasubke added 12 points. The other two Chaminade starters — Matteus Case (9) and Harrison Vickers (8) — nearly scored in double figures as well.
“It’s extremely valuable,” Red Devils coach Frank Bennett said. “The good thing about it is they try and be as unselfish as possible. So, they’re looking to make the right basketball play and, on some nights, it might benefit one and, other nights, it might benefit the other.”
Chaminade (21-6), the No. 7 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, advances to take on No. 6 Mehlville (22-5) in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Lindenwood.
“They (the players) can enjoy tonight. We (the coaches) will move on and prepare for (Mehlville),” Bennett said. “They’re a strong, senior-laden team. We’re looking forward to playing against them.”
The Red Devils will be making their fifth trip to the state quarterfinals in the last six seasons. The previous four appearances also featured sectional and quarterfinal games at Lindenwood, where Chaminade is 9-0 in playoff games over that span.
“That boils down to the fact that they’ve bought into the right way of playing basketball,” Bennett said. “That also travels, so it doesn’t matter where you play.”
Marquette (15-14) was paced by Brendan Harter’s 14 points, along with 10 points from Cade Woodfin and 9 points from Hunter Hacala. The Mustangs’ only lead of the night was 2-0.
“They had a lot of easy shots in the paint, but then when they were hitting some threes, too, I knew we were in a lot of trouble,” Marquette coach Eric Schweain said. “You can look at their five starters and pick your poison. They’re really good.”
Despite the loss, Marquette still won eight of its final 11 games to make its first sectional appearance since the 2012 team finished fourth in the state. The Mustangs have just one senior in Josh Merz, so the cupboard will be pretty full heading into next season.
“Josh Merz has been one of the greatest leaders Marquette High School has ever had. I just couldn’t brag enough about him and his leadership,” Schweain said. “I tried to get everybody into the game at the end, just because I wanted them on that floor because I want them to want to get back here.”
The Red Devils’ scoring depth was on impressive display to start the game, as each starter had at least one basket inside the first four minutes to allow Chaminade to build a 13-5 lead.
Marquette had the lead down to five, but reserve Jaden Winfield sank a 22-footer at the buzzer to give the Red Devils a 20-12 lead after one quarter.
“Jaden came off the bench ready to play,” Bennett said. “First and foremost, he was defending with some intensity and then, on top of that, he was playing under control and making plays when he could.”
Chaminade began the second quarter on a 9-2 run to open up a 15-point lead. Reed later converted back-to-back buckets, including a putback with 4.4 seconds left before halftime, to close the quarter and give the Red Devils their biggest lead at 39-20.
“The most important thing is we were taking good shots, we didn’t turn the ball over and we were playing with some energy and intensity,” Bennett said. “That’s something that can take you a far way.”
Mayo scored Chaminade’s first six points out of the locker room, as the lead ballooned to 23.
“He plays with a high motor on both ends,” Bennett said. “He’s in great shape, so he can defend for long stretches against the other team’s best player and then give you stuff offensively as well.”
An 18-6 run to start the fourth quarter pushed the lead out to 31 points, allowing the Red Devils to cruise into the quarterfinals and put the bitter taste of last year’s district ousting in the rearview mirror.
“Last year when we lost, we got right back in the gym and worked our tails off trying to get back to this spot right here and further,” Mayo said. “We just trust each other more, I would say, and buy into the coach and what he has to say.”