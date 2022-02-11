Chaminade shakes off slow start, rallies past SLUH behind Sinobad's big night

CREVE COEUR — Filip Sinobad passed the praise around Friday night like his teammates share the ball.

A senior forward for the Chaminade basketball team, Sinobad scored a game-high 20 points as the Red Devils rallied in the fourth quarter for a 60-48 win over Metro Catholic Conference rival St. Louis U. High at the Athletictron on the campus of Chaminade.

“It’s not that much for me. Without my team I couldn’t reach anything,” said Sinobad, a native of Serbia. “It’s only thanks to my teammates.”

The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Chaminade (17-4 overall, 4-1 league) has won eight games in a row and 11 of its last 12. Entering Friday night’s game, the Red Devils had redemption on their mind. They lost their first matchup of the season with the Jr. Billikens 66-57 on Dec. 21. That ended a nine-game winning streak against SLUH. Since 1999, the Jr. Bills have won eight of their 53 matchups with the Red Devils and hadn’t won consecutive meetings since 2012.

The No. 5 large school, SLUH (15-5, 3-3) appeared on its way to a once-in-a-decade accomplishment. Behind the infectious energy of senior point guard Jaden McClain and the execution of senior center Kevin Hogan and junior forward Zach Ortwerth, the Jr. Bills jumped out a 15-5 lead with 2 minutes and 23 seconds to play in the first quarter.

Junior point guard AJ Walker knocked down a runner a few seconds before the period ended to put SLUH ahead 17-9.

“We weren’t locked in early and they took advantage of that,” Chaminade coach Frank Bennett said.

The Red Devils wasted little time putting the pressure right back on the Jr. Billikens. Senior guard Nilavan Jotham Daniels canned a 3-pointer to open the second quarter and scored seven of his 15 points in the period. He finished with four rebounds and three assists.

What makes Chaminade such a tough matchup is on any given possession any one of the five players can score as the Red Devils share the ball like few in the area do. Five players average more than two assists per game and senior guard Walt Straughter is right there at 1.9.

“We never know who is open and we have many, many options,” Sinobad said. “We’ve got five quality players that’s why we keep moving in the right direction.”

Chaminade was more its self in the second quarter, but SLUH continued to hang tough. Walker knocked down a 3-pointer just before halftime to give the Jr. Billikens a 29-24 lead and some breathing room headed into the locker room. Walker finished with 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Sinobad got into a rhythm in the third quarter and the Red Devils kept feeding the hot hand.

The 6-foot-7 Sinobad showcased his array of offensive abilities as he knocked down a long-range shot, scored in the interior and cashed out a pretty fade away right in front of the raucous Red Devils student section which chanted “Serbia! Serbia!” every time Sinobad scored.

“We’ve been harping on him because these last few games he’s started off slow,” Chaminade junior point guard BJ Ward said. “This game he really picked it up. He showed us what he could really do.”

Jotham-Daniels tied the game at 41 when he scored a layup with two minutes to go in the third.

Sinobad’s layup with just under a minute gave the Red Devils a 43-41 lead, their first of the game. But once again SLUH had a buzzer-beater as sophomore guard Charlie Isom-McCall hit a 3-pointer with just more than three seconds to play in the quarter to put the Jr. Bills ahead 44-43.

Senior guard Walt Straughter had a five-point burst to start the fourth quarter and Ward dropped in a runner as the Red Devils went ahead 50-44 with 5:50 remaining.

SLUH called timeout with 4:55 to play, regrouped and tried to find a crack in the Red Devils' defense. For nearly two minutes SLUH ran its offense only to have Chaminade foil it time and again. The Jr. Bills got two decent looks — nothing easy — but managed to grab offensive rebounds.

The Red Devils dug right back in and made them work all over again. It was just like a drill Bennett runs at practice.

“The teaching point is to get them to outlast the offense and not care about the big-picture stuff. Just sit down and do your job as long as it takes you to do it so you can get the result you want,” Bennett said. “For that minute, minute and a half that was good for us. I was proud of our guys, we sat down, we switched well, we pressured the ball well, we did all the little things that allowed us to stretch out the lead a little bit.”

Chaminade wound up possession when a jump ball was called with 3:01 to go. Sinobad knocked down a jumper 20 seconds later to put the Red Devils ahead 52-44 and all but extinguish the Jr. Bills' hopes.

“We work a lot on our defense,” Sinobad said. “That’s the biggest part of the game, everything goes good from the defense.”

Sinobad scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half to go along with five rebounds and two assists. Ward had 10 points, three rebounds and five assists. Walt Straughter had nine points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

SLUH was led by senior swingman Nick Kramer, who scored 12 points. Ortwerth had 10 points and six rebounds. McClain had seven points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The Jr. Billikens couldn’t find any sort of offensive mojo in the fourth quarter as they managed just three points. That, SLUH coach Erwin Claggett said, is something that can’t happen this time of year.

“I think our offensive execution in the fourth quarter kind of went away from the things that were working. I think we lost our composure a little bit,” Claggett said. “All the guys wanted to win the game so bad we forgot to use each other. We’ll get back in the lab and tweak some things to be better prepared because we’re going to be in this position again for sure.”

