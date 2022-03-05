Chaminade shoots past Francis Howell for district crown

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Chaminade senior Nate Straughter had a good look, but he passed up the chance when he saw a teammate who had a better shot.

That formula worked to perfection Saturday for the Red Devils.

"We wanted to focus on getting the best shot we possibly could," Straughter said.

The Red Devils shot lights out from the field in the second half and cruised to a 59-40 victory against Francis Howell in the Class 6 District 3 boys basketball championship at Pattonville High School.

It's the third consecutive district title for Chaminade and the program's ninth since 2010.

"It's about the kids," Chaminade coach Frank Bennett said. "For this group of kids, this group of seniors has been through a lot. They're good high character kids who have sacrificed to get a little bit more as a team, I'm extremely happy for these kids."

Chaminade (22-7) advanced to play in the Class 6 quarterfinal round at 2:45 p.m. March 12 at Maryville University against the winner of Class 6 District 4 final between Fort Zumwalt South (25-2) and Troy (22-4).

"It feels good to get another district title under my belt, but I cannot wait for the quarterfinals," Straughter said.

Chaminade started the second half hitting its first eight shots before finishing 12 for 16 from the field in the second half.

After a semifinal scare against Hazelwood Central, Bennett was pleased to watch the Red Devils run their offense to clinical perfection.

"When we played Hazelwood Central, we were rushing shots," Chaminade senior Jotham Daniels said. "It almost cost us the game. We weren't going to make that mistake. We'd pass up that good shot for a great shot."

Daniels led all scorers with 14 points, 12 in the second half while going 4 for 4 from the field.

"Coach told me to let the game come to me because maybe in that first half I was forcing things," Daniels said.

Straughter chipped in 13 points while pulling down seven boards. Senior Walt Straughter added 10 points, while senior Filip Sinobad poured in 10 points while only seeing the floor for about eight minutes of game time.

On 24 made field goals, Chaminade recorded 17 assists.

"They did a good job of, while it may have seemed to delay the game, they were just making sure they never got sped up," Francis Howell coach Grant Agbo said.

Francis Howell (20-9) struggled to find a rhythm on offense against the length of Chaminade's defense.

After making their first two baskets of the game, the Vikings missed 19 of their next 27 shots and only managed two offensive rebounds in the first half.

"I just told the kids to settle down and get back to what got us here," Bennett said. "It's not rocket science, just defend, contest everything and rebound the ball. That's what it all boils down."

The Vikings found some more success offensively in the second half, but the Red Devils' offense caught fire and kept them at bay.

Senior Booker Simmons led the Vikings with 11 points. Senior Gabe James chipped in 10 points.

"I'm at a loss for words with how special this senior class is," Agbo said. "Guys who were counted out and looked over, they stayed together and believed in themselves. They believed in me as their first-year coach. They fought every single day. It meant a lot for them to be successful."

