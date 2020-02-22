Chaminade takes down Belleville West in bi-state battle

After Chaminade finished the first quarter with a 15-7 lead, Belleville West found some offensive rhythm. Senior guard Greg Wells and junior forward Ruben Howell both had big buckets in that run. Senior guard Keli’i Price scored a layup with 2 minutes and 50 seconds to go in the second that trimmed the deficit to 21-18.

The Red Devils answered with an 8-2 run to end the quarter and took a 29-20 lead into halftime.

Things appeared headed off the rails for the Maroons in the third quarter. Schobert was tagged with his second technical foul of the season after one of his guards had their shooting arm smacked as he released the ball for a 3-pointer in front of Belleville West’s bench. When no call came, Schobert and the bench voiced their displeasure and were given a technical foul.

Chaminade senior guard Luke Kasubke hit both of the technical free throws to give the Red Devils a 36-24 lead — their largest lead — with 5:58 to play in the third.

Then Belleville West ratcheted up the defensive pressure. The Maroons turned the Red Devils over several possessions in a row for transition layups, free throws and took all the momentum. After the technical foul, Belleville West went on a 13-2 run. Wells hit a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 38-37 with 2:18 remaining in the third.