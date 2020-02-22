Chaminade takes down Belleville West in bi-state battle

CREVE COEUR — In the final game at his adopted home, Matteus Case felt like he was back in Canada.
A senior guard for the Chaminade basketball team, Case hails from Pickering, Ontario, just on the outskirts of Toronto. Prior to Saturday night’s game with Belleville West, Chaminade celebrated its seniors. Case was escorted in the pregame ceremony by his parents, Dave Case and Andrea Morgan.
It was the third game for his parents this week and the only home game his father attended this season.
“It was real cool to have my family here,” Case said. “Walking out on senior night, it was a surreal experience.”
It was made that much more memorable because it came in a win as Chaminade held off Belleville West 62-52 Saturday night at the Athletictron.
The No. 7 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Chaminade (18-6) had spurts of superior play. The Maroons had few answers for 6-foot-8 sophomore center Tarris Reed Jr. The big man was a force as he scored 18 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked two shots.
“(Reed) presents size and physicality we have not seen in a while,” Belleville West coach Alex Schobert said.
The No. 10 large school and two-time defending Class 4A champions, Belleville West (14-12) didn’t have the size to match up in the paint. Instead, its guards had to fill the void.
After Chaminade finished the first quarter with a 15-7 lead, Belleville West found some offensive rhythm. Senior guard Greg Wells and junior forward Ruben Howell both had big buckets in that run. Senior guard Keli’i Price scored a layup with 2 minutes and 50 seconds to go in the second that trimmed the deficit to 21-18.
The Red Devils answered with an 8-2 run to end the quarter and took a 29-20 lead into halftime.
Things appeared headed off the rails for the Maroons in the third quarter. Schobert was tagged with his second technical foul of the season after one of his guards had their shooting arm smacked as he released the ball for a 3-pointer in front of Belleville West’s bench. When no call came, Schobert and the bench voiced their displeasure and were given a technical foul.
Chaminade senior guard Luke Kasubke hit both of the technical free throws to give the Red Devils a 36-24 lead — their largest lead — with 5:58 to play in the third.
Then Belleville West ratcheted up the defensive pressure. The Maroons turned the Red Devils over several possessions in a row for transition layups, free throws and took all the momentum. After the technical foul, Belleville West went on a 13-2 run. Wells hit a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 38-37 with 2:18 remaining in the third.
“They were playing real good defense. We had to slow it down and grind this game out,” Case said. “We had a pretty good lead on them and they almost punked us in the third quarter. We couldn’t have that. We had to play a lot stronger, take open shots and take good shots.”
Chaminade finished the quarter with an 8-2 run to grab a 46-39 lead going into the fourth. The Red Devils had an answer every time the Maroons came within striking distance. A lot of that was Chaminade but some of it was on Belleville West, too.
“Every time we tried to get back into it we’d come down, not run any offense and take a quick shot,” Schobert said. “They’d come right back and score and capitalize on that. I think that’s really what hurt us down the stretch.”
Reed scored the Red Devils first five points of the fourth quarter including a fantastic two-handed jam when he was inexplicably left wide open in the paint as the Maroons were scrambling to rotate defensively.
Case hit a 3-pointer off a loose ball and scored a layup to push the lead to 56-46 with 2:28 to play. Case finished with 14 points and five rebounds. The Kansas State-bound Kasubke had 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Sophomore guard Damien Mayo had eight points and four rebounds. Senior guard Harrison Vickers scored five points, grabbed three rebounds and handed out four assists.
Belleville West junior guard Tommie Williams had 19 points, five rebounds, two assists and five steals. He didn’t finish the game on the court. In the final minute, tempers flared between Case and Williams. Both coaches were on the court in a hurry separating their players. Reed came off the bench, too.
Williams and Case were both given technical fouls. Reed was ejected for leaving the bench area. Any player or coach ejected from a game is ineligible for the team’s next game. Chaminade is off until it opens up postseason play in the first round of the Class 5 District 4 tournament against Kirkwood at St. Louis U. High.
“Next man up. It’s really that simple,” Chaminade coach Frank Bennett said. “We want Tarris out there. He’ll be ready for the next game assuming we take care of business. With that being said it’s win or go home, no excuses.”
Wells scored 15 points, grabbed four rebounds and made three steals for Belleville West.
The Maroons have two more games before they begin their quest to defend their back-to-back state championships. Schobert hopes by playing a quality opponent like Chaminade his team can gain some insight and experience that will be helpful when the regional tournament begins.
“This is one of those games we added to toughen up our schedule to get our kids prepared for the postseason,” Schobert said. “ I think it’ll do its job in that.”